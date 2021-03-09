SULLIVAN — One day before they'll meet again for an in-person town meeting, town residents elected several officers and passed amendments to Sullivan's community planning ordinance during Tuesday's annual election.
The first zoning amendment adds language defining and regulating junkyards to the town’s community planning ordinance, including a requirement that they be licensed annually. It passed 47-24.
The second, which made technical changes to another part of the ordinance by further specifying which types of roads are subject to minimum frontage requirements, passed 46-27.
Elected without contest: Paul Bolduc to a two-year term on the selectboard; Marsha Cook to a three-year term on the selectboard; Mary Hull to a three-year term as cemetery trustee; Becky Cummings to a three-year term as library trustee; William Thorndike Jr. to a three-year term as a trustee of trust funds; Douglas Keene to a two-year term as trustee of trust funds; Stephen Parker to a three-year term on the zoning board of adjustment; Roger Sweet to a three-year term on the zoning board of adjustment; and David Jakway to a three-year term on the budget committee.
A total of 79 people cast ballots in Tuesday's election, which was held at Town Hall. The turnout represented about 16 percent of Sullivan's 487 registered voters. Town meeting is scheduled for tonight at Sullivan Congregational Church, immediately following the school district meeting that starts at 7 p.m.