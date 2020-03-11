SULLIVAN — Laura Merrifield was the top recipient of write-in votes for a three-year term on the board of selectmen that drew no candidates, and Jim Casey was the top write-in recipient for a one-year term as treasurer.
Merrifield received six votes. Casey received 23 votes and also topped the write-in results for a three-year term as a cemetery trustee with 16.
The following were elected without contest in Sullivan Tuesday: Joseph Lewandowski for a two-year term as a selectman (55 votes); C. Charles Pratt for a two-year term as moderator (61); Mary Hull for a three-year term as town clerk/tax collector (59); John Woodbury for a three-year term as trustee of the trust fund (60); Richard Hotchkiss for a three-year term on the zoning board of adjustment (59); Robert Switzer for a six-year term as a supervisor of the checklist (60); B.J. Wahl (52) and Gary Patnode (59) for two three-year terms on the budget committee; and C. Chris Pratt for a three-year term as a library trustee (61)
Sullivan’s annual town meeting is set for Wednesday, immediately after the 7 p.m. Sullivan School District meeting, at Sullivan Town Hall.