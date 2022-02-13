SULLIVAN — It all started, naturally, with an impromptu pig roast.
Kathleen and Kevin Wheeler of Sullivan were approached in February 2017 by a friend from Alstead who’d shot an escaped porker and wanted to cook it at their home.
With some local families in tow, the couple, who live on Boynton Road, took the pig roast down to the boat launch at nearby Chapman Pond. A round of ice fishing soon broke out.
Inspired by the chance affair, the Wheelers started a youth ice-fishing competition the following year and opened it to the public. The Chapman Pond Fishing Derby — a family-friendly way of passing down the wintertime tradition — has grown in popularity ever since, according to Kathleen Wheeler, who said more than 65 kids participated last year.
Nearly that many were already on the pond by 10 a.m. Saturday, an hour into the fourth annual derby.
The Wheelers greeted people at a registration tent, offering coffee and hot chocolate to new arrivals. (The doughnuts had already disappeared, to some youngsters’ chagrin, though four kinds of soup — including bear chili — were reportedly in the offing for lunch.) Behind the couple, a colorful array of shanties and camp chairs dotted the ice, which, despite turning slushy due to the recent warm spell, was still more than a foot thick.
“It’s fun,” Kevin Wheeler said of the derby. “It’s kind of a feel-good time [and] introduces the kids to fishing.”
Besides word of mouth, Kathleen said she promotes the event in Sullivan’s town newsletter and on social media. The derby has drawn people from as far away as Charlestown and Springfield, Vt., she said.
“We’ve had people that have never been fishing before in their lives come,” she said. “That’s fun. It’s a learning experience for them.”
Many adults on the ice Saturday said they’ve been fishing for years, though, and enjoy sharing the activity with the younger generation.
At the far end of the pond, Fred Parker watched his grandsons play a frenetic game of pond hockey as they waited for a bite on their lines. Parker, of Sullivan, said he enjoys ice fishing and shared that the group had already caught a bass and a 13-inch crappie — a type of sunfish.
“I’m trying to pass it on to these guys,” he said. “… It’s just fun to see all the kids out here fishing.”
For anyone who shows up without fishing gear or experience, the Wheelers and their friends are ready to help drill holes in the ice and provide tackle, also baiting their hooks if necessary.
That amounts to paying it forward for Kevin Wheeler, who said he grew up fishing on Chapman Pond with his father. Getting kids interested is a boon for the state, he said, as N.H. Fish and Game spends licensing revenue on conservation and wildlife-management efforts.
“That kid’s going to continue to fish,” he said. “Then he’s going to be buying his licenses and get his friends involved. That’s what’s happened here.”
If the derby’s long-term implications weren’t top of mind for the young competitors Saturday, the various trophies up for grabs and youth fishing rods available in a free raffle may have been motivation enough.
Jackson Dubriske took home the crown for catching the largest crappie, while Kylie Wilson won for largest perch and most fish caught.
Among the other competitors, Walker Donohue, 7, was still waiting for his first catch about 90 minutes into the derby. Walker, of Sullivan, said he's caught trout and bass in Chapman Pond in the past.
Nearby, his friend, Andrew Smith, 9, also of Sullivan, was angling for a catfish.
"That's what I want to catch," he said.
Walker's dad, Tim Donohue, said it was their third year going to the derby. A frequent ice fisherman, Donohue said the event is "always a blast."
"It's always nice to see the community come out and have some fun," he said. "... It's nice to see a derby just for the kids."