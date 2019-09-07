In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, the 10th annual suicide awareness vigil will be held Tuesday in Keene’s Central Square.
Hosted by suicide-prevention group The Samaritans of Keene, the vigil provides a space for people to grieve, according to Executive Director Carmen Trafton.
“It’s an annual opportunity for people to come together around suicide loss and to also educate the community about suicide prevention,” she said.
The vigil, starting at 6:30 p.m., is open to the public, with candles provided by the organization.
Those attending are encouraged to bring photos of loved ones who died by suicide to display on the gazebo, Trafton said.
A separate vigil, which focused on overdose and suicide awareness, was held in Central Square on Aug. 29.
Trafton said The Samaritans supported it, but wanted to continue hosting their vigil to coincide with the international event.
For more information, contact The Samaritans at 357-5510.
To access the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-8255. For The Samaritans’ hotline, call 357-5505 or 1-866-457-2910.