“Imagine that you’ve come into this world on a tourist visa. The tourist visa has a limit. Some day we all have to leave,” Keene resident Suhail Bhatti said in Urdu, as he poured himself piping hot Turkish tea.
Bhatti, 63, owns Oriental Rug Works on Key Road in Keene. He harbors a deep love for art and for life.
“I always want to explore something. I want to see things,” he said.
Originally from Hyderabad in the Sindh province of Pakistan, Bhatti makes it a point to choose long layovers every time he flies to and from Pakistan. “This time I stopped over in Turkey, and bought this tea there,” he said.
Bhatti explained that his affinity for cultural designs, elements and antiquated art stems from his childhood. “Mohenjo-Daro was 50 miles from my hometown,” he said, referencing the largest known settlement of the Indus Valley Civilization.
“In my shop you will see an assortment of different things. I have antique rugs. Some are 100 to 150 years old. I have Chinese rugs that you normally would only find in the Californian or New York market,” Bhatti said of his shop’s diverse inventory.
Until four or five years ago, Bhatti would travel to Asia to source these rugs himself, but said he now sources them from other traders.
When Bhatti first moved to the United States in 1988, he enrolled at the University of Ohio for a master’s program in industrial design, but didn’t complete the degree. At some point, he found his way to Chicago, where he started working with an Iranian trader who taught him the craft of restoring and repairing rugs.
“Then I started liking this business. The nitty-gritty of things,” Bhatti said.
In 1993, when he moved to New Hampshire to support a family member who was pursuing a master’s at Antioch University New England, he continued working in the rug business in Bedford. The store shut down soon after.
“Luckily the father of the gentleman I was working with in Chicago had a rug shop here. So, I started working with him.”
After ending his gig at the Bedford store, Bhatti started working at a rug store on Route 10 in Keene. In 2005, he took over the business and ran it until 2011, after which he moved the shop to the Colony Mill Marketplace. Several years ago, when Colony Mill was renovated into apartments, Bhatti said he established the store on Key Road.
“The business started declining after 2008. So, I had to be selective on how I was doing business. I used to have four or five employees at the store [on Route 10], but now I have one or two that join occasionally if I need help.”
Bhatti said that the foot traffic at the Keene rug store is usually erratic. “Sometimes I would sit for two days and not have any customers. Other times, I may have 10 people walking in at the same time.”
In the early ’90s when Bhatti moved to New Hampshire, Manchester was his first home in the state and was not very diverse. He knew only five or six South Asian families in the city. But slowly, many Muslim groups such as Bosnians, Iraqis and Somalis started becoming a part of Manchester’s demographics. As the Muslim population swelled, Bhatti began to feel more at home in the state.
“Keene was like the boonies for me,” he said, chuckling. Nevertheless, he moved to the Elm City within a year of coming to New Hampshire.
However, now Bhatti loves living in Keene. “I love the trails, different things around here, water bodies and lakes. It is so peaceful here,” he said. “If you want peace in your life and don’t want a lot of commotion, then this is the place for you.”
Although he identifies as Muslim, he is not “hardcore in that way,” he said. When he first moved to Keene, it was not easy to procure South Asian ingredients or Halal meat in the region, yet he adjusted to his new lifestyle.
“But I would miss the food,” he said, describing how this forced him to learn to cook Pakistani food.
Now a long-time Keene resident, Bhatti is an active member of the South Asian community there. In fact, as he was speaking with The Sentinel on Monday, a friend, who was wearing a topi (Muslim skullcap), paid a casual visit to his store. The two talked about the friend’s new Tesla.
“Brother, did you just buy this new Tesla? Wow!” Bhatti said to his friend.
Highlighting his involvement in the community, Bhatti said he used to hold the Friday Islamic prayers at his rug store. “In fact, at some point we used to read the Namaz for Eid inside my store,” Bhatti said.
In New Hampshire, he said, he has always had pleasant interactions with everyone, but “obviously sometimes people consider you to be exotic.”
“An [untoward] incident can happen once in a while in your home country also,” Bhatti said.
At his store Wednesday, Bhatti was chatting with a couple and helping them sift through different rugs. On the other end of his shop, Harrisville resident Dr. Randall Long was sitting on a chair waiting for Bhatti to finish his interaction with the customers.
Long and Bhatti have been friends for almost two decades now, Long, a retired neurologist, said.
“Hey, Doc! Let’s eat,” Bhatti affectionately called to Long as he laid a freshly cooked Pakistani lunch on a table covered in a multi-colored rug. The meal comprised traditional recipes such as cauliflower with sautéed onions, fried okra, eggplant with spicy tomato sauce and rice.
“Here, Doc, try the eggplant; your favorite,” Bhatti said to his friend.
Long, who is originally from Georgia, has always had a keen interest in rugs.
“I have loved rugs my whole life. In fact, I own so many rugs that I am not allowed to bring any more home,” Long said, giggling as he remembered his wife’s command to refrain from adding to his collection of more than a dozen.
Long first met Bhatti while buying a rug from him. They quickly became good friends, and after Long retired as a neurologist from Cheshire Medical Center in 2019, he made Bhatti his teacher. Bhatti teaches Long the craft of restoring, repairing and cleaning rugs. They meet every Wednesday at the rug shop, where Long volunteers to repair rugs with Bhatti and eats lunch with him.
“He is open. He’s knowledgeable. He is open to sharing his knowledge, and he likes companionship,” Long said.
“You can learn so much from him,” he added.
Bhatti said Pakistani families usually emphasize children obtaining advanced degrees, and his parents hoped for him to be an engineer or a doctor. His siblings — one of whom is, indeed, a doctor and another an architect — set a high bar for him, he said.
“Everyone is doing a 9-to-5. But then what?” he said. Bhatti wanted something “different” with his life.
“I love my job in the sense that rugs are my whole life,” Bhatti said as he tapped his fingers on the table.
In the background, sitar music — a classical string instrument from the Indian Subcontinent — played through a speaker.
“It brings me satisfaction to do something I love.”
Editor’s note: Mrinali Dhembla, deputy local news editor, conducted most of this interview in Urdu and translated it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.