BRATTLEBORO — Just over 6,000 area residents were without power Friday due to a fire at North Bridge power substation, according to Assistant Fire Chief Leonard Howard.
The fire, on Putney Road, was called in around 11 a.m. and the cause is thought to be an equipment malfunction, he added.
Howard said it's estimated power will be restored within two to four hours. Power began coming back after noon in the south and west ends of town, he said on Facebook.
There are also scattered power outages across southwestern New Hampshire, with the most customers out in Fitzwilliam, Richmond and Winchester, according to Eversource.