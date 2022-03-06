The Cheshire County Republican Committee hosted N.H. Senate President Chuck Morse in Keene Saturday, where he laid out his platform amid a campaign for U.S. Senate.
From the start, Morse, speaking to a room of about 50 people at Hope Chapel, aimed to draw a contrast with U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, the incumbent Democrat and a former New Hampshire governor, presenting himself as a homegrown politician and fiscal conservative.
“When you’re talking about Senate presidents, we’re not the most popular people,” said Morse, who is from Salem. “Governors get credit for everything; I mean Maggie Hassan took credit for a budget that she actually vetoed that I helped write."
Morse touted his role in passing the most recent budget, which he described as “the most conservative budget that the state has ever seen.” As a state senator, he said he has focused on aggressively eliminating taxes, particularly the interest and dividends tax, which the new budget will phase out.
But, describing the budget as “the strongest policy document anywhere,” Morse said he has also been able to institute Republican social policies through the budget, not just fiscal policies.
He pointed to sections of the budget that eliminate the ability for women, in most cases, to have abortions in their seventh, eighth or ninth month of pregnancy and the creation of education freedom accounts, which allow parents to use state education funds outside the public school system.
Morse said that if elected to the U.S. Senate, he would hope to be appointed to the finance committee. At a federal level, he said he is concerned that liberal policies have led to open borders, high gas prices and inflation.
“603 needs to be brought to Washington, not Washington coming to New Hampshire,” he said.
Citing concern about open borders, Morse said he recently met with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, where he said he was shown a “little baggy” that he was told had enough fentanyl in it “to kill half of Rockingham County.”
When introducing Morse, Tom Eaton, a former president of the N.H. Senate, described the candidate as a humble family man, who has learned the world of finance through life experience and running a local business, Freshwater Farms, in Atkinson.
Morse recalled his upbringing in Salem, describing himself as the son of a hard-working mother and a father who was a veteran with disabilities that made it hard to sustain a job. He said he developed a work ethic at a young age, cleaning the church for $2 an hour so he could afford to play hockey, before entering politics at the local level as a Salem selectman later in life.
“I understand New Hampshire, I'm that young kid that grew up with the hard knocks, but we never complained about anything in my family, we just kept going forward,” Morse said.
He spoke for about a half hour before the Cheshire County Republican Committee held its regular business meeting. Jerry Sickels, one of the organizers of the event, said the Republican committee plans to hold similar events in the coming weeks for other New Hampshire GOP candidates running for federal office this year.
Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith and retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, both Republicans, have also announced that they will challenge Hassan, who has officially announced her re-election bid, in next November's election.