Eric Stumacher has led the Keene Chamber Orchestra as director and conductor since founding it 31 years ago. Now, he’s ready to change his tune.
Stumacher, a longtime Monadnock Region resident in his “middle 70s,” announced his resignation from the orchestra in a news release Sunday.
“It’s been a wonderful, sort of miraculous and very inspiring process of music-making and community-building ever since,” he said in an interview Wednesday. “It’s very rare in the music field and the orchestra field that conductors last anywhere near that long.”
It’s not retirement, though. Stumacher plans to devote his energies to the Sonad Project, a nonprofit he founded in 2007 that uses music to bridge divides. It organizes concerts and has held workshops around the world. He said it’s toured the Middle East, mostly Israel and Palestine, 12 times.
“It’s an organization that I care deeply about and many people are inspired by, and so I feel like focusing on that at this point in my life is the way that I need to go,” he said.
Stumacher said the board of the nonprofit Keene Chamber Orchestra will pick his successor.
Stumacher attended the Julliard School in New York City as a pianist and also studied conducting there. He moved to the Monadnock Region in 1970 to help get the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music in Nelson off the ground. He ultimately served as its director for about 35 years.
The Sonad Project grew out of Apple Hill’s Playing for Peace program, which brings together students and instructors from around the world and has done chamber music workshops in the Middle East.
Stumacher founded the Keene Chamber Orchestra in 1990. At the time, he said, he had been an artist in residence at Keene State College, where he conducted the college’s orchestra. But that orchestra disbanded, leaving a set of talented musicians looking for another home.
“We decided to start our own separate organization,” he said.
He said he has fond memories of the music, performers and audiences over the years. The orchestra has played the standard classical repertoire as well as newer pieces.
The orchestra has also worked to reach out to different audiences and make classical music more accessible, he said.
“We’ve done things like invite children, accompanied by adults, for free, to come to concerts,” he said. “ ... There were times when we filled The Colonial Theatre with 600 people; about 300 of them were kids. It was the type of thing where the kids were enjoying the music, but they were not the traditional, sit-on-your-hands-and-don’t-breathe kind of audience.”
Those sorts of activities were “bringing down barriers that typically are present for classical music — the stiff, quiet, be-in-jail kind of approach,” he said. “We’ve always kind of explored new venues.”
Sandy Van de Kauter played cello in the Keene Chamber Orchestra for about 20 years starting in the early 1990s, and later served as president of its board. She said Stumacher created a “darned good” orchestra that has drawn people from a wide area.
“He was the lifeblood of the organization,” she said. “He founded it. People played in the orchestra because he was the director. We had people coming from western Massachusetts, driving up every Tuesday night for rehearsals. ... They had other opportunities to play; they didn’t have to come here.”
She called him an encouraging presence who pushed people outside their comfort zone — which, she said, can be difficult for the sort of hard-working perfectionists who play music at that level.
“Eric is a teacher,” she said. “Most of us who get to the point where we can actually play our instruments in an orchestra tend to have a perfectionistic streak.”
That trait helped them become competent musicians, she said. “But it becomes useless after a point, and a lot of us get stuck in that mode of being. And Eric was able to teach us that you need not just to play the notes accurately and play in time and play in tune; you need to get out of yourself; you need to listen across the room to everybody else’s part to determine how you fit into the ensemble.”
The Keene Chamber Orchestra has been an “incredible training ground” for young musicians in the region, some of whom went on to become professionals, she added.
“He’s a dynamo,” Van de Kauter said. “The orchestra was his baby. So stepping down is a big thing, and I think it’s to his credit. I think he wants the orchestra to survive beyond his tenure. He’s going to be that giving about it.”
Stumacher said he has confidence that the board will chart a successful new course for the orchestra.
“In this pandemic time, it’s actually complicated to run public events for safety for musicians and audience and so forth,” he said. “But they will navigate those waters.”
The orchestra canceled rehearsals and concerts due to the pandemic but expects to resume by spring 2022, according to its website.
But the disruptions brought on by COVID-19 have also presented opportunities to rethink how music is performed and heard, Stumacher said, such as sharing videos on social media that reach a wide audience.
While he’s looking forward to focusing more on the Sonad Project, he said he’s grateful for his years with the orchestra.
“I’ve been constantly gratified and, in a good way, surprised at how much people have cared about the orchestra, have chosen to attend our concerts and have supported us,” he said. “No relationship, as we learned, goes on forever, and as things continue, they need to reinvent themselves.”