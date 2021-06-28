After a group of Keene High School students heard about a bill that would prohibit the teaching of "divisive concepts" in school, they decided to take a stand against it.
On Sunday, more than a dozen students and community leaders gathered in Keene's Central Square to protest House Bill 544, a piece of legislation that has since been rolled into the state's budget proposal, which was signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu Friday.
"I heard about this issue from my history teacher about a week ago, and I decided I needed to do something about it," said Kiera McLaughlin, the Keene High senior who organized the protest.
The legislation, introduced by a trio of House Republicans, bans the propagation of ideas including that the state of New Hampshire or the U.S. is fundamentally racist or sexist, that “meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist” and that anyone should feel guilt or any other type of psychological distress due to their race or sex.
The bill would restrict spreading these “divisive concepts” in public schools, and any businesses or organizations that get money from the state.
“This puts guidelines on what are the limits, especially under the auspices of the state apparatus, what are the limits in presuming that someone was born to be an oppressor or someone was born to be oppressed because of their sex,” Rep. Keith Ammon, a Republican from New Boston who introduced the bill, told the Concord Monitor in February. “If that’s the assumption we are going to make as a society, then we are never going to get to unity.”
But the student protesters worry that the law will prevent important conversations from happening in the classroom and that it will infringe on the First Amendment.
"The freedom of speech, it's like one of the most important amendments, in my opinion, in our constitution, and this completely ignores it," said Keene High senior Madelyn Goldberg. "And for a party that's generally all for exactly what the constitution says, I think it's ridiculous that they're just ignoring that."
Other participants in Sunday's protest said they're concerned the law will prevent students from learning important things about both past and current events. Senior Jessica Aug said she couldn't imagine future students not learning the history she has, so history's darkest moments don't repeat themselves.
Kanan Kalke, also a senior, said communities can't start solving their problems without being able to identify what those problems are. Another senior, Eliza Shepherd, said she didn't know who would be served by disregarding certain parts of America's history.
"I don't really think it benefits anyone to pretend that that stuff didn't happen," she said. "I think it's important to talk about so that we can move forward."
There were several speakers during Sunday's event, including Tom White, coordinator of educational outreach for the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College. White said the law could prevent schools from talking about things like slavery or misogyny and the language found in the divisive concepts legislation should be raising red flags.
He said it's up to the community's young people to continue speaking out against concepts like this. He encouraged those in attendance to believe in the idea of the American republic as a place to share ideas, and the importance of the First Amendment.
"You're doing exactly what the republic calls you to do," he told the student protesters, "which is stand up for the 'other.'"
State Sen. Jay Kahn, who has vocally opposed the bill and voted against the budget last week, also spoke during Sunday's event. He said that during a hearing on the state budget, HB 544 was one of the top concerns mentioned by members of the public.
He said teachers should be free to engage students in discussions about their nation's history and how that history has led America to where it is today.
Kahn, D-Keene, also noted that critical race theory — an academic approach to U.S. history using the lens of race and power and the belief that systemic racism is a part of American culture — isn't part of the curriculum in New Hampshire schools.
He urged the young people who were participating in the protest to stay involved and voice support for any future efforts to repeal the legislation.
"When those repeals come up, use your voice," he told them.
George Downing, chairman of the Keene Board of Education, which passed a resolution opposing HB 544 last month, called it "straight-up censorship." At the protest, he said that while the law may not have been written to prevent discussion, it will have the effect of stifling conversation.
He said the law will give teachers pause — particularly when discussing history — and make them question whether what they want to teach their students will get them in trouble with the state. He urged students to continue holding protests and making their voices heard.
Asked whether she planned to do that, McLaughlin said she believes the best way "is to stand up with our voices, do walk-outs, do protests, especially when the school year starts up again." McLaughlin's mother, Tina McLaughlin, a Keene High English teacher, was also on hand to voice her opposition to HB 544.
"I really think that it's important for me and my peers to stand up against this, and the teachers, too," Kiera McLaughlin said, "because we're the ones mainly affected by this."