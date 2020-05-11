WINCHESTER — Police on Saturday morning responded to a string of thefts from vehicles in town.
According to Winchester police Lt. Penny Witherbee, there were 10 reported thefts from vehicles parked at residences in the Richmond Road area. Police are uncertain whether the thefts took place Friday evening or early Saturday morning.
Witherbee said none of the cars were damaged and that the perpetrator appeared to be looking for unlocked vehicles.
The Winchester Police Department posted about the thefts on Facebook Saturday morning. They encouraged residents who live on Richmond Road or near downtown to check their vehicles to determine if anything is missing.
Witherbee said Sunday morning that no arrests had been made yet but that police had been given statements from a number of witnesses who described a suspicious-looking male in the area around the time the thefts occurred.
Police encourage residents to lock their vehicles at night and remove any valuables. Additional thefts can be reported to the Winchester Police Department by calling 355-2000.