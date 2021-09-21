The owners of Street Savory food truck will soon be opening a new, brick-and-mortar restaurant in Keene. Unlike the truck's menu — full of locally sourced comfort food — the eatery will be serving seafood.
"I grew up on Cape Cod, and that's where I got my start cooking, and seafood was very central to my life," said co-owner Austin Reida. "I've always missed that in Keene."
The new restaurant — The Laughing Gull — will be in the former Thirsty Owl location at 141 Winchester St., which closed earlier this year. Its owner, Darren Humphrey, did not respond to multiple requests from The Sentinel at the time as to why the bar and restaurant shuttered.
Reida, along with his fiancé Kayla Borden, will continue to run the Street Savory truck at Modestman Brewing Co. in downtown Keene. The truck opened in 2018, and after closing for a time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it reopened last year at Modestman's patio.
Reida said he hopes to open The Laughing Gull in the first two weeks of October, depending on how long it takes to get licenses and other approvals.
And while he said they aren't changing the building's floor plan, it still needs a few renovations before opening.
"We're giving everything a facelift," Reida said, "repainting, redecorating, new tables, new bar and a new kitchen."
The menu will feature a "wide variety" of raw, baked, broiled and fried seafood, he said. Some of the truck's items will also be available, like craft burgers and "snackable" items.
Reida added the couple is hiring for both front and back of house, and those interested can email them at nomnom@laughinggullkeene.com.