Street Savory food truck will be returning to downtown Keene just a couple of months after the owners announced they'd be closing their kitchen at Branch and Blade Brewing Co. and briefly pausing their food-truck business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an Oct. 28 Facebook post, the business announced it would be setting up shop behind Modestman Brewing alongside the Guru Food Truck, which serves Modestman customers. Austin Reida, who owns the business with his fiancée Kayla Borden, said the Street Savory truck will be resuming operations Tuesday, with regular hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
"We started the truck downtown, and are excited to be back," the Facebook post said. "Our friends at Modestman Brewing and Guru Food Truck have welcomed us to set up operations in the parking lot immediately behind the building at 100 Main St."
Reida said on Saturday that the kitchen inside Branch and Blade closed after the pandemic brought on an economic downturn and the overhead of the restaurant became too much. The business model also heavily relied on large events, which have been limited or canceled due to the pandemic.
"With events being canceled, we pulled back entirely," he said. "We decided to revise the plans. Without events happening, it doesn’t seem to make sense to be on the road all the time." Reida added that he'd spoken with Modestman about setting up there in the past, and now the businesses decided it was time to team up.
Though the Street Savory menu will be pared down a bit, Reida said Saturday that the truck will continue to serve its popular Smash Burgers, several subs and sandwiches, as well as a number of rotating specials. He said the new menu will also feature slow-smoked barbecue options.
"We're looking forward to rolling out some new ideas," he said.