PETERBOROUGH — The Peterborough Fire Department rescued two female kayakers who became stranded on an island in the Contoocook River on Wednesday.
According to Fire Chief Ed Walker, a mother and daughter entered the water just south of Route 202 with plans to make their way to Greenfield. The call came in just before 2:30 p.m.
After their kayaks capsized, both the mother and the daughter were able to make their way to a nearby island, where they called 911.
Walker said the water was higher and faster than normal, due to recent rainfall, and said the kayakers were not particularly experienced. After the first boat capsized, the the second kayaker attempted to help, but their kayak also capsized in the process.
Aside from being in the cold for an extended period, Walker said neither of them was injured and no medical transport was required.