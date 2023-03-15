ANTRIM — Avenue A held The Vine Story Hour Saturday night at The Moka Pot in Antrim for the first time since COVID.
Grapevine’s Director of Teen Programs Jacqueline Roland and Hancock storyteller Julie Brown hosted the event. People told personal stories standing in front of a cozy hearth flickering onscreen while Moka Pot employees served hot food and beverages.
Avenue A is a program for teenagers run through The Grapevine, a nonprofit that supports the community and local families.
Grapevine Executive Director Melissa Gallagher said the event was “devised as a way to bring people together” and had been a longstanding event prior to COVID. She said this was the first time it has been held at The Moka Pot and the cafe is a perfect place for it.
Gallagher said The Vine Story Hour “serves a lot of people and it’s been such a nice thing for us to offer.” She also said it has brought people to Avenue A and connected the community.
“We’ve all come to know various people in town and our community that are great at telling stories,” she said.
Grapevine hopes to offer the event seasonally, so the next story hour will likely be held in late spring or early summer.
Donations were accepted during the event which will benefit Avenue A.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.