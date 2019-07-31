RINDGE — Storms from the south settled over a few towns in the region Tuesday, bringing down trees and power lines in their wake.
Chris Legro, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said the storms formed in Massachusetts and drifted northeast at about 5 p.m.
While the agency is still gathering data, Legro estimated the squall hit Rindge and surrounding towns for about an hour or so, and some areas might have seen 1 to 2 inches of rain in that time.
The Rindge Fire Department responded to 11 calls of trees and power lines being down between 5 and 9:30 p.m., according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid. In Fitzwilliam, there were five such calls in that time and another three in Richmond.
Fitzwilliam police Sgt. Jeff Clark said portions of Fullam Hill and Old Turnpike roads were closed overnight. Eversource crews also closed a section of Route 12 for a few hours early this morning to repair downed power lines, he said.
More than 2,000 Eversource customers lost power Tuesday evening, mostly in the Rindge, Richmond and Fitzwilliam area, according to spokeswoman Kaitlyn G. Woods.
“Strong winds brought trees down onto our power lines and caused significant damage to our electric system,” she wrote in an email this morning. “Our crews replaced three broken utility poles and six transformers.”
About 25 teams worked overnight on repairs, she added, and power was restored by 7 a.m.
Legro warned that there’s a chance for thunderstorms again today, which could come with similar conditions and damaging winds.