Friday’s winter storm left thousands of people across New Hampshire in the dark, the state Department of Safety reported that night.
As of 9 p.m., about 35,000 customers were without power after a storm with “strong wind gusts moved through the region,” the agency said in a news release.
“Crews are assessing damage and addressing power outages as quickly as possible. It may take until Sunday for full restoration across areas of the state,” Jennifer Harper, director of state homeland security and emergency management, said in the release. “We remain in close contact with the Public Utilities Commission in monitoring the progress made by the utility providers and stand ready to assist the affected communities should they have any resource requests.”
Eversource can be reached at 1-800-662-7764; Liberty Utilities at 1-855-349-9455; the N.H. Electric Co-Op at 1-800-343-6432; Unitil at 1-888-301-7700.