More rain is on the way this weekend, while the region continues to recover from last weekend’s storms.
Thursday night, what’s believed to be a lightning strike caused serious damage to a house in Swanzey during another storm system.
And a stretch of Route 10 in Winchester is expected to reopen this afternoon after closing due to flooding last weekend.
A house fire on Mount Huggins Drive in Swanzey Thursday night displaced 10 residents and caused considerable damage to the three-story building, said Swanzey Fire Chief Bill Gould.
No one was injured as a result of the fire and the house’s occupants stayed at a hotel, Gould said.
The call came in at about 9:45 p.m. after Gould said the residents saw a flash consistent with a lightning strike, causing the TV to go out and the lights to flicker. They also noticed smoke coming from a vent in the kitchen ceiling.
When crews arrived, Gould said, not much of the fire was showing. He said firefighters then saw smoke coming from the kitchen vent and also from the floor in a laundry area, prompting crews to open up the ceiling and the floor for greater access to the blaze.
It took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control, he said.
In Winchester, the stretch of Route 10 damaged after last weekend’s storm, from Forest Lake Road to Coombs Bridge Road, is scheduled to reopen to one lane of alternating traffic Friday afternoon, Richard Arcand, a spokesperson for the state transportation department said this morning.
Crews did initial paving Thursday night and the final paving will be done next week, he said.
“This work takes time and we’re rushing to make repairs as fast as we can,” he said.
Andy Pohl, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said this morning another 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected to hit the region from early Sunday morning into the evening.
Some spots could potentially see significantly higher numbers of precipitation, but it’s too early to predict, he said.
“The heaviest of the rain will be Sunday during the day and that will taper off into the evening,” he said.
Pohl said the Monadnock Region saw between a quarter-inch and half-inch of rain Thursday night and could see about a quarter-inch of rain tonight.
Still reeling from last weekend’s downpour, Swanzey continues to make repairs to town roads, but more work will be needed to bring them back to normal conditions, Town Administrator Michael Branley said in a news release Thursday.
Swanzey’s Public Works Department and contractors have made Winch Hill, Pebble Hill, Corliss and Rabbit Hollow roads passable for emergency vehicles and residents only.
Talbot Hill Road, Foxglove Lane, Eaton Road, Cram Hill Road and Partridgeberry Lane, which sustained significant damage from the rain, are open.
Meanwhile Christian Hill Road, Dunn Hill Road, Honey Hill Road, Atkinson Hill Road and East Shore Road remain closed.
Earlier this week, Branley estimated that flooding caused between $1 million and $2 million in damage in Swanzey.
“The current priority of the Department of Public Works is to reopen Town roads that remain impassable and to take steps to stabilize damaged roads so they do not deteriorate further,” Branley wrote. “The cleanup process will be long and the Town appreciates everyone’s patience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.