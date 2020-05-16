Friday night's storm, which brought heavy rain and wind, damaged homes and utility poles and caused nearly 10,000 power outages among Eversource customers in the Monadnock Region.

Though a tornado warning had been issued Friday, none actually formed in the area, according to Michael Clair, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's location in Gray, Maine.

"From what we know, there was a tornado warning just because the storm was exhibiting rotation and had potential to create a tornado, but from what we have seen we only have evidence that there were strong winds," he said Saturday morning.

The service did not yet have wind measurements from the storm, but Clair said with severe thunderstorms, winds of 58 miles per hour or greater are expected, and Friday night's storm was likely no exception.

About 400 customers still had no power as of Saturday morning, according to Eversource spokeswoman Kaitlyn Woods, as crews worked to restore their service.

The western part of the state was among the hardest hit, Woods said, with most of the power outages caused by tree damage.

Between 6 and 9 p.m., Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid's log lists nearly 50 reports of downed trees or wires in the local communities of Alstead, Antrim, Chesterfield, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Keene, Richmond, Spofford, Swanzey, Troy, Walpole and Westmoreland.
 
Some homes in the South Parrish Co-op mobile home park in Winchester were also damaged in the storm.
 
In Jaffrey, several trees landed on Mountain Road's power lines, causing three broken utility poles, 13 broken crossarms and several damaged transformers, according to Woods.
 
The road had been closed since Friday at about 10 p.m., with a detour in place as crews continued to clean up debris Saturday afternoon, N.H. Department of Transportation spokeswoman Eileen Meaney said in an email.
 
Other road closures include Route 32 in Swanzey and Route 78 in Winchester, with trees down on both, she said. A stretch of Route 10 to the Massachusetts border was also closed.

"NHDOT crews are out and actively working to resolve impacts. I don't have an exact time when these will be resolved," Meaney said in an email.

Anyone seeing trees or wires down should stay far away and report it immediately by calling 911, Woods said.

She also reminded the public to never drive over downed lines, and if a downed line is in or near water, to keep distance from the water source, even if it's just a puddle.

 

