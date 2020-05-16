Friday night's storm, which brought heavy rain and wind, damaged homes and utility poles and caused nearly 10,000 power outages among Eversource customers in the Monadnock Region.
Though a tornado warning had been issued Friday, none actually formed in the area, according to Michael Clair, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's location in Gray, Maine.
"From what we know, there was a tornado warning just because the storm was exhibiting rotation and had potential to create a tornado, but from what we have seen we only have evidence that there were strong winds," he said Saturday morning.
The service did not yet have wind measurements from the storm, but Clair said with severe thunderstorms, winds of 58 miles per hour or greater are expected, and Friday night's storm was likely no exception.
About 400 customers still had no power as of Saturday morning, according to Eversource spokeswoman Kaitlyn Woods, as crews worked to restore their service.
The western part of the state was among the hardest hit, Woods said, with most of the power outages caused by tree damage.
"NHDOT crews are out and actively working to resolve impacts. I don't have an exact time when these will be resolved," Meaney said in an email.
Anyone seeing trees or wires down should stay far away and report it immediately by calling 911, Woods said.
She also reminded the public to never drive over downed lines, and if a downed line is in or near water, to keep distance from the water source, even if it's just a puddle.