Several Monadnock Region towns had downed power lines and trees after Monday night’s thunderstorm, with heavy winds possibly causing a tornado in North Charlestown.
The National Weather Service is investigating the possible tornado today, with hopes of determining whether one happened by tonight, according to Jon Palmer, a meteorologist with the service in Gray, Maine.
Winds would need to hit at least 65 miles per hour for that to happen, Palmer said. As of this morning, the service did not know how fast the wind speeds were.
Several roads were closed in Charlestown as a result of the storm. River and Oxbow Roads, as well as part of Route 12 just south of the Claremont line, reopened today around 8:30 a.m., according to the Charlestown Police Department’s Facebook page.
The department, the post says, still urges caution as workers continue to clear debris.
In Cheshire County, the National Weather Service received several reports of trees or power lines down, including in Marlborough and Keene, according to Palmer. He did not know how fast the wind speeds were.
Aside from a few in Charlestown, no local power outages were noted on Eversource’s website as of this morning.
