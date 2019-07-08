Bursts of heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning caused scattered power outages in the Monadnock Region Saturday, but ultimately did little damage.
According to Tom Hawley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, a severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for Cheshire County Saturday but no severe weather was reported for the area. Keene received just under a half inch of precipitation, he said, with surrounding towns receiving about a quarter inch.
Downed power lines were reported throughout the day in several Monadnock Region communities, including in Jaffrey, Surry, Sullivan and Westmoreland, according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
Mutual aid dispatchers also fielded calls for buildings struck by lightning in Rindge, Dublin and Hancock, with three strikes reported in Rindge. Fire departments in those communities were not immediately reachable for more information this morning.
According to Eversource spokeswoman Kaitlyn Woods, about 280 customers lost power in the region Saturday after lightning strikes disrupted the company’s equipment.
The largest outage was on Cobb Meadow Road in Dublin; 129 customers were reported to be without power. Crews began working to repair equipment at about 2 p.m. Saturday, and power was restored in Dublin by about 3:10 p.m., according to Woods.
In Swanzey, three vehicles were involved in a crash that occurred just before 1:40 p.m., according to police. Lt. Joe DiRusso said that Emily R. Rainney, 25, of Greenfield, Mass., was traveling on Route 10 in a black Chrysler 200 when her vehicle struck a gold Toyota 4-Runner driven by Joann Thompson, 65, of Swanzey. The impact pushed the 4-Runner into a Dodge Ram pick-up truck driven by Robert Patria, 76, of Keene, DiRusso said.
Rainney told police that she did not see the vehicles in front of her due to the heavy rain, according to DiRusso. She and her passenger, a juvenile, were taken to the hospital to be checked, he said. The other drivers were not injured.