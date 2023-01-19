A winter storm is expected to impact the Monadnock Region early afternoon Thursday and will carry into Friday morning before ending by midday Friday.
The storm is forecast to start with a period of rain and freezing rain before changing to wet snow later Thursday evening, according to John Cannon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Cannon said the region will receive a total of 3-6 inches of snow by the end of the storm — and a light coating of ice. He said there is potential for black ice, but forecasters can’t be certain until they see whether there is heavier snowfall first rather than mixed precipitation.
“It’ll change to all snow during the night,” Cannon said Thursday morning. “It is going to be [unsure] whether or not it’ll impact the evening commute.”
Cannon said temperature lows will range in the upper 20 degrees range Thursday night before rising into the lower-to-mid 30 degrees range Friday.
Winds aren’t anticipated to be particularly strong during the storm, with maximum predicted estimates of 10 mph gusts blowing northeast, according to Cannon.
“The thing is the heavy, wet snow could lead to a few power outages,” he said. “When you get that type of mixed precipitation it really weighs down the limbs.”
