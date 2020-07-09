The thunderstorm that blew through the region Wednesday afternoon caused power outages in multiple towns, scattered reports of lightning strikes and minor flooding in Keene’s central fire station.
Keene Fire Capt. Jason Martin said water pooled in the road and came into the department’s vehicle bays on Vernon and Elm streets. Due to an issue with a roof drain, some water also leaked into the administrative part of the building, causing minor damage, he said.
Derek Schroeter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said Keene got 1.89 inches of rain in just under an hour. In Jaffrey, 1.69 inches of rain was measured.
Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard posted a photo on Twitter looking out from the station onto a completely flooded Vernon Street.
Howard wrote that the department called in all available personnel and responded to approximately 20 calls related to the storm. Crews from Brattleboro and Swanzey arrived to help cover the station.
Martin said there were a couple downed trees in Keene and reports of flooded roads, but no reports of serious damage.
A dispatcher with Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid said fire departments around the region responded to downed power lines, flooded basements and other storm-related calls, including a tree struck by lightning in Dublin.