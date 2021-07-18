More than 6 inches of rain fell on parts of the Monadnock Region Saturday evening and overnight, with flooding reported in a number of area towns.

Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for small streams in southwestern Cheshire County until Monday at 3 a.m., with flooding expected in towns including Hinsdale, Keene, Swanzey and Winchester. The weather service says flooding is already occurring along the Ashuelot River, and to expect 2 to 3 feet of additional rise in river levels in Hinsdale and Swanzey.

Matthews Road

The Ashuelot River rises off Matthews Road in Swanzey Sunday. Photographer Jessica Hendelman says the river looks higher than it did during the flooding of 2005.

According to Swanzey Fire Chief Bill Gould, much of the problem is that culverts are being overwhelmed, and water without anywhere else to go is spilling into roadways. He said the water will take the path of least resistance, and can carve out sections of roadway, which was seen on Christian Hill Road, where several portions of the street collapsed.

Christian Hill Road

Christian Hill Road in Swanzey, seen Sunday, was seriously damaged by flooding.

He added that it's not clear in some areas whether the roads under the water have been washed away, and said the town may need to wait until water recedes to determine the extent of the damage. In the meantime, Gould advised people to avoid attempting to drive through flooded areas.

"Even if it appears to be real shallow, the force of the water could actually move a car," he said. "Or people might not be able to see road washed away underneath."

The Keene area saw about 5 inches of rain on Saturday and overnight into early Sunday, caused by a slow-moving storm system, according to the National Weather Service's Gray, Maine, office. Reports to the weather service included totals of nearly 7 inches of rain in Jaffrey, 5 inches in Marlborough and Swanzey, between 2 and 3 inches in Chesterfield and 1.56 inches in Walpole.

Boston Place

Boston Place in Keene on Sunday, where one person evacuated due to flooding, Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard said.

Meteorologist Michael Clair said the rain will continue, though less consistently, over the next couple of days.

"We're not expecting it to be steady as it has been, but there may be some pop-up showers and storms today and tonight and some showers tomorrow in the morning," Clair said Sunday morning. He added that the weather is expected to dry up by Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

Gould also said the town had a report of an unoccupied truck that had been carried away by the flooding near Flat Roof Mill Road which had had not yet been located. The department had also responded to about six flooded basement calls as of late Sunday morning.

Hinsdale flooding

The Ashuelot River spills over the retaining wall at Millstream Riverfront Park in downtown Hinsdale Sunday.

Area fire departments posted on their social media pages these problems in their towns:

* Jaffrey: Multiple washouts and road flooding 

* Keene: Church Street at Carpenter Street

* Marlborough: Frost Hill Road and School Street. Route 124 is now open, down to one lane by the town garage.

Marlborough flooding

Damage from flooding on School Street in Marlborough.

* Peterborough: Old Jaffrey Road is closed at the Jaffrey town line, Old Town Farm Road.

Peterborough flooding

Flood damage on Old Town Farm Road in Peterborough Sunday.

* Swanzey: California Street, Carlton Road, Christian Hill Road, Cobble Hill Road, and Old Homestead Highway at Blake Road

* Winchester: Part of Forest Lake Road

A sinkhole formed on Roxbury Street in Keene Saturday night and a tractor trailer driver appears to have misjudged the traffic circle on Central Square, causing damage to the common, Keene police said.

Roxbury st sinkhole

The sinkhole on Roxbury Street in Keene near the Roxbury Plaza intersection.

In Keene, a tractor trailer heading north onto the traffic circle at Central Square shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday failed to negotiate the turn and went over the curb of the common, driving over a number of the granite posts, snapping one streetlight, bending another, and uprooting a hydrant, said Keene police Sgt. Collin Zamore. The driver of the truck, which had a 53-foot trailer, was not injured, Zamore said.

tractor trailer

Damage to the Central Square common in Keene from a tractor trailer that crashed Saturday night.

Water from the broken hydrant also flowed into the approximately 15-by-10-foot sinkhole on Roxbury Street near Roxbury Plaza, police said. The area from Roxbury Plaza to near the Elks Lodge is still closed Sunday morning.

Roxbury St. sinkhole

Roxbury Street in Keene is closed from Roxbury Plaza to around the Elks Lodge due to a sinkhole.

Flooding is also reported in areas around Beaver Brook, the Ashuelot River and other waterways in Keene, officials said in a news release Sunday morning. The public works department is looking at the damage today, "but repairs will take some time to complete so we ask for your patience," according to the release. People can report problem areas in the city by calling police at 357-9813 or online at SeeClickFix app/website.

Flooding fun

Tessa Ash-Norton, 11, and Sawyer Ash-Norton, 9, take advantage of the flooding on Carpenter Street in Keene Sunday.
Kirk Court flooding

Flooding on Kirk Court in Keene.

