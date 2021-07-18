More than 6 inches of rain fell on parts of the Monadnock Region Saturday evening and overnight, with flooding reported in a number of area towns.
Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for small streams in southwestern Cheshire County until Monday at 3 a.m., with flooding expected in towns including Hinsdale, Keene, Swanzey and Winchester. The weather service says flooding is already occurring along the Ashuelot River, and to expect 2 to 3 feet of additional rise in river levels in Hinsdale and Swanzey.
According to Swanzey Fire Chief Bill Gould, much of the problem is that culverts are being overwhelmed, and water without anywhere else to go is spilling into roadways. He said the water will take the path of least resistance, and can carve out sections of roadway, which was seen on Christian Hill Road, where several portions of the street collapsed.
He added that it's not clear in some areas whether the roads under the water have been washed away, and said the town may need to wait until water recedes to determine the extent of the damage. In the meantime, Gould advised people to avoid attempting to drive through flooded areas.
"Even if it appears to be real shallow, the force of the water could actually move a car," he said. "Or people might not be able to see road washed away underneath."
The Keene area saw about 5 inches of rain on Saturday and overnight into early Sunday, caused by a slow-moving storm system, according to the National Weather Service's Gray, Maine, office. Reports to the weather service included totals of nearly 7 inches of rain in Jaffrey, 5 inches in Marlborough and Swanzey, between 2 and 3 inches in Chesterfield and 1.56 inches in Walpole.
Meteorologist Michael Clair said the rain will continue, though less consistently, over the next couple of days.
"We're not expecting it to be steady as it has been, but there may be some pop-up showers and storms today and tonight and some showers tomorrow in the morning," Clair said Sunday morning. He added that the weather is expected to dry up by Monday evening or Tuesday morning.
Gould also said the town had a report of an unoccupied truck that had been carried away by the flooding near Flat Roof Mill Road which had had not yet been located. The department had also responded to about six flooded basement calls as of late Sunday morning.
Area fire departments posted on their social media pages these problems in their towns:
* Jaffrey: Multiple washouts and road flooding
* Keene: Church Street at Carpenter Street
* Marlborough: Frost Hill Road and School Street. Route 124 is now open, down to one lane by the town garage.
* Peterborough: Old Jaffrey Road is closed at the Jaffrey town line, Old Town Farm Road.
* Swanzey: California Street, Carlton Road, Christian Hill Road, Cobble Hill Road, and Old Homestead Highway at Blake Road
* Winchester: Part of Forest Lake Road
A sinkhole formed on Roxbury Street in Keene Saturday night and a tractor trailer driver appears to have misjudged the traffic circle on Central Square, causing damage to the common, Keene police said.
In Keene, a tractor trailer heading north onto the traffic circle at Central Square shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday failed to negotiate the turn and went over the curb of the common, driving over a number of the granite posts, snapping one streetlight, bending another, and uprooting a hydrant, said Keene police Sgt. Collin Zamore. The driver of the truck, which had a 53-foot trailer, was not injured, Zamore said.
Water from the broken hydrant also flowed into the approximately 15-by-10-foot sinkhole on Roxbury Street near Roxbury Plaza, police said. The area from Roxbury Plaza to near the Elks Lodge is still closed Sunday morning.
Flooding is also reported in areas around Beaver Brook, the Ashuelot River and other waterways in Keene, officials said in a news release Sunday morning. The public works department is looking at the damage today, "but repairs will take some time to complete so we ask for your patience," according to the release. People can report problem areas in the city by calling police at 357-9813 or online at SeeClickFix app/website.