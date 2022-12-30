Hannah, a mixed-breed toy dog, watched timidly from owner Gloria Nethers’ arms amid half-stocked bookshelves Friday as furnishings were carried into the new location of the shop the dog was named after.
Hannah’s Books, a Keene bookseller of more than 30 years, is closing the chapter on its longtime location at 146 Emerald St. and moving to a larger space at 305 Park Ave. The space will include a children’s reading area and feature a Christian ministry held there, said Nethers, the shop’s owner.
She cited physical visibility, operating costs and a desire for more room as the main reasons behind the move.
“It’s a community service, [but] it’s not really a moneymaker,” said Nethers, of Keene. “I’ve had to let go of my one and only employee ... and my husband’s a minister, so we have run church from there. We’re community based and we’re trying to help reach out to people ... who are avid readers.”
Hannah’s Books carries a range of genres, including science fiction, religious publications of various faiths, romance novels and children’s novels. Gloria’s husband, Randy, a computer and network teacher at Keene High School’s Cheshire Career Center, estimates they carry between 25,000 and 30,000 books, about half of which they acquired through taking over the shop.
In the three years the couple have helmed Hannah’s, Gloria said their goal has always been more about generosity to the Keene community than book sales.
“We’ve helped homeless shelters, we’ve helped women’s shelters, we try to help others,” she said. “There was a young person trying to do a reading program on their [school] bus a few years ago and we gave her books.”
She said she aims to sell newer books at steep discounts to share the joy of reading. She also seeks to share her faith through the Christian ministry for those in search of religious programs.
Gloria said she started the church service, which is held Sundays at noon, in the bookshop when she took over, and a weekly Bible study session, hosted in the shop the first three Wednesdays of the month at 7 p.m.
The couple lived in San Jose, Calif., until early 2003 when Gloria said they “felt like God was calling us to New Hampshire.” They moved to Nashua, then to Maine in 2005, back to Nashua in 2015 and settled in Keene in 2016.
Gloria said she and Randy acquired Hannah’s Books about three years ago from previous owner Amy Noyes when bookseller friends in Lebanon had been contacted by Noyes with an offer to buy.
“I’ve told some of my customers I’m moving, and they live over [near Park Avenue], so maybe I’ll be in an area where people are readers,” Gloria said.
Hannah’s Books is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The Nethers are planning on officially opening in the new space next Friday, they said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.