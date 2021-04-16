Stonewall Farm’s board of directors says that a section of Keene’s proposed zoning changes would prohibit the nonprofit from installing a solar array to help keep its electricity costs down.
These concerns, detailed in a letter to city officials, are among public feedback to a proposal to update Keene’s zoning code and introduce six new zoning districts downtown. The City Council fielded additional comments from community members during a hearing Thursday night.
Stonewall Farm at 242 Chesterfield Road is a working farm and agriculture education center that also hosts events.
In their letter to Mayor George Hansel and the City Council, dated March 22 and included in the agenda packet for Thursday’s meeting, Stonewall Farm board members flagged a provision in one of two proposed new zoning ordinances. The regulation would prohibit ground-mounted solar arrays of more than 2,000 square feet in the agricultural zoning district if the array is not the property’s primary use. The board said this would hinder the farm’s efforts to lower its electricity bill though solar power.
“We as board members are concerned this new code will have a negative impact on the ability of Stonewall Farm to address our very high electrical costs which are currently in the order of over $5,000 a month,” the letter reads. “We as a board cannot continue to absorb these high utility costs and sustain Stonewall Farm as a successful agricultural/educational center and resource within the community.”
The letter says the farm has received several proposals both for ground-mounted and roof-mounted solar arrays, but that the latter are not ideal.
Thursday’s public hearing, held via Zoom, focused on the two proposed ordinances related to the envisioned zoning changes. The first is designed to streamline existing codes into a single document, while updating historic district, floodplain and public improvement regulations.
Other changes would include addressing inconsistencies related to permitted uses within zoning districts and introducing new parking requirements in the new districts.
The other ordinance proposes the six new downtown zoning districts, which would replace the existing downtown zones including the central business and central business-limited districts.
The changes are part of an effort to make the city’s expansive collection of zoning regulations more user friendly.
Zoning Administrator John Rogers said Friday morning that city staff feel allowing ground-mounted solar arrays larger than 2,000 square feet in the agriculture district would violate the intent of the district and also said the city has a limited amount of land designated within that district.
He added, however, that under the revised zoning code, property owners in the agriculture district would be able to request a variance for an accessory solar array larger than what is permitted by right.
In its letter, Stonewall Farm’s board said the organization has identified places on its property where an array could be installed without interfering with the surrounding aesthetic.
“Stonewall Farm is roughly 74 acres in size and most of our property is currently wooded with several tracts placed in conservation easements,” the letter says. “Several of our solar proposals have identified two sites on our land which are out of the way[,] adequately protected and large enough in size to support all our power needs.”
City councilors did not discuss Stonewall Farm’s letter during Thursday’s hearing, and Hansel accepted it as informational.
Also at Thursday’s session, several people who live within the new proposed downtown districts questioned how the changes would affect their quality of life. Joslin Kimball Frank said she’s one of the few remaining residents on the south side of West Street near downtown and asked what she can expect in her neighborhood under the proposed new zoning code.
“One of the things I’m concerned about is when we’re developing beyond us, will there be promotion for green spaces? Will there be parks, so it won’t just be lots of buildings?” she asked. “Will there be parking garages, so we will get rid of some of the surfaces now that take up lots of [space]?”
The council did not respond to her questions.
Keene resident Peter Espiefs sent a letter to the mayor and council after the deadline for inclusion in the agenda packet, so Hansel read it into the record instead. Espiefs wrote that he’s opposed to discussing the zoning proposals via Zoom and that he’d requested the conversation be paused until after the pandemic, so it could take place in person.
Hansel said city officials had determined it was appropriate to hold the public hearing virtually.
Not all commenters were concerned about the proposed zoning changes. Resident Elsa Worth commended the city staff who worked on the plan, saying she feels it will both encourage economic development and also make the city’s codes more reader friendly.
“It provides more encouragement and support to growth and movement and change than our current tangle of regulations,” she said.
Written public comments on the plan will continue to be accepted at the city clerk’s office until 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The proposed changes have been referred to the council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee for further discussion. The committee will next meet Wednesday at 7 p.m.