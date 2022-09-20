At the end of what Kylah Lent, of Keene, said was one of her busiest days as a crafts merchant, she found all her cash apparently stolen this weekend. Then, local business owners stepped up to help.
Lent creates dog bandanas under the name "Cozzzy Together" along with her son who makes scrunchies, which they sold Sunday at the inaugural Keene Pride festival. As she was packing up around 5:45 p.m., Lent said she couldn't find her money purse filled with what she'd made throughout the one-day block party.
"We started tearing through everything to make sure that we didn't misplace it," Lent said Tuesday. "We searched a million times over before we said anything, [but] I did call the police."
She asked that The Sentinel not publish the amount of money taken.
Keene police received her report shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Steven Tenney, who said Tuesday afternoon the report was still being written and the investigation was still underway. He said Lent reported seeing a suspicious male who had lingered around her tent for some time.
The money pouch is circular and looks like a pug breed of dog, Lent said.
"I have a pug at home and ... it was a pouch my son had gotten for me last year when our other dog had unexpectedly passed away," she explained.
Lent posted about her situation online Sunday night, and that's when it was spotted by several local business owners, according to Bethany Ratliff, a friend of Lent and property manager. The business owners, who wished to remain anonymous, contacted Ratliff with an interest in recovering the stolen money.
Ratliff, of Keene, produces custom calligraphy art under the label "B.P. by Bethany" and said, as a fellow craft merchant, she understood Lent's loss.
"I was heartbroken because I know how hard she worked and how many hours she had put in preparing for the process," Ratliff said Tuesday. "... It's her livelihood, and she does a lot of little things around this to make it so she can support her family."
Within 12 hours of finding out about the theft, Ratliff said the business owners she'd been in touch with had pooled together enough money to match what Lent had lost. After getting a call at 8 a.m. Monday, Ratliff said she delivered a card with the equivalent amount of money to Lent at about 11 a.m. so the local entrepreneurs could keep their identities secret.
"It was really amazing to see how quickly they came together for her," Ratliff said. "The generosity and how people come together when something happens [is] unbelievable."
Lent echoed her friend's thoughts.
"I want to say how grateful I am to the community — how much I love being a small business owner and living here and being a part of it all," she said. "[I love] how open-hearted everybody is, how amazing everybody is and how much I just love Keene."
Cozzzy Together will next appear at Chesterfield's Old Home Days celebration this Saturday and the Cheshire Craftsmen Fair at the Keene Recreation Center next month.
