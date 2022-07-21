STODDARD — The town conservation commission’s goal to purchase 40 acres of forest along Highland Lake got a big boost this week, with the announcement of a $600,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Stoddard’s “Little Big Forest” project was one of 11 proposals nationwide to receive funding through the U.S. Forest Service Community Forest Program, the conservation commission said in a news release Wednesday.
Earlier this year, the Stoddard Conservation Commission entered into a $1.3 million deal to purchase the undeveloped land by next June. The property, between Walker Road and Eva Lane, contains 4,000 feet of shoreline at the southern end of Highland Lake. The group aims to preserve its plantlike and wildlife habitat which includes geese, loons, moose, deer and otters.
The forest is also home to dozens white pines more than three feet in diameter and 110-feet tall, hence the name the commission has given the land. In addition to public access to scenic trails and a launch site for canoes and kayaks, the group also plans to convert an existing rustic cabin into a classroom for James Faulkner Elementary School and add campsites for other youth groups such as Kroka, a wilderness expedition school.
With the addition of legal fees, appraisals and other expenses, the project will cost a total of $1.5 million, according to the news release. The conservation commission has also applied for a $500,000 grant from the N.H. Land and Community Heritage Investment Program, and is seeking to raise $200,000 in private, local donations, the group said in the release.
The commission said previously that it aims to all of the money privately, with no taxpayer dollars. If the group falls short of the fundraising goal, plans for making up the difference will be discussed at the May 2023 town meeting.
