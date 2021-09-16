STODDARD — Kristina Arsenault of Stoddard, whom a town resident accused early last year of threatening to kill him while holding a butcher knife, has been indicted on a felony charge stemming from that incident.
A Cheshire County grand jury recently indicted Arsenault, 30, on one count of domestic violence. She is also charged with criminal threatening, a misdemeanor, in connection with the Jan. 24, 2020, altercation.
N.H. State Trooper Richard Camacho wrote in a Jan. 25 affidavit that he’d responded the previous morning to a reported domestic assault at a property on Route 9 in Stoddard.
The local man, whom Arsenault knows and who the property owner said this week has since moved away, said she’d told him not to leave a residence there while he was packing his belongings earlier that day, according to the affidavit. The man reported that Arsenault then threatened to kill him if he was trying to leave and that she was holding the butcher knife at the time, Camacho wrote. Arsenault also tried unsuccessfully to slash the man’s tires, he told Camacho.
The man, who tried to record the incident with his phone, said Arsenault attacked him when she saw he was recording and that during their scuffle, they each suffered knife cuts — to his left forearm and her right palm — according to the affidavit.
Arsenault claimed, however, that she and the man had gotten into an argument after he confronted her over a different topic, Camacho wrote. Arsenault told Camacho she then grabbed the knife because she feared for her safety during the scuffle.
Another man who witnessed the incident called Arsenault the “primary aggressor,” according to the affidavit.
Police arrested Arsenault later that day, Camacho wrote. She was subsequently released on bail.
Arsenault was indicted last October on a separate felony charge after Rockingham County prosecutors say she wrote a check from a bank account that was either closed or had insufficient funds. She is charged with attempted theft by deception in that case, which is still pending.