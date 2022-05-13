We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
STODDARD — Residents will gather at the elementary school on Tuesday to vote on a 30-article town meeting warrant, including a $619,716 operating budget.
Here’s a look at what’s up for consideration:
Budget proposal: $619,716, up $71,202, or about 13 percent, from the $548,514 budget voters approved last year. That increase is due in part to a payment for a new rescue truck, the addition of a bookkeeper position and a projected increase in the cost of ambulance services that may not be necessary since Cheshire County no longer has plans to acquire DiLuzio Ambulance Service, according to Town Administrator Michelle Pong.
Hot topics: After town officials attributed months-long delays in the issuing of last year’s property tax bills to a change in auditors and bookkeeping errors, voters will be asked whether the town treasurer position — which is elected — should instead be appointed by the selectboard.
Other warrant articles:
Whether to appropriate $286,300 for emergency and planned maintenance of town roads and bridges
Whether to appropriate $226,750 for recycling and solid-waste expenses for the Stoddard transfer station and other disposal-related expenses
Whether to appropriate $124,301 for the operating expenses of the Stoddard Fire and Rescue Department
Whether to appropriate $111,781 for the Stoddard Police Department operating budget
Whether to amend the optional adjusted elderly exemption, which allows qualifying individuals 65 and over to exempt a portion of their property’s assessed value from taxation
Whether to adopt the optional tax credit for combat service, which would subtract $500 each year from the property tax on qualifying service members’ residential real estate
Contested races: Earlier this week, voters re-elected Robert Fee to the selectboard in the only contested race on the ballot.
Meeting: Town meeting will be held in the Lucy B. Hill Community Room at James Faulkner Elementary School at 1450 Route 123 North on Tuesday at 7 p.m.