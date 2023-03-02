STODDARD — Stoddard School District residents will vote on a $3.7 million operating budget later this month and the rest of the annual meeting warrant.
Here's a look at what's up for consideration:
Budget proposal: $3,712,012, up $262,671, or 7.6 percent, from the $3,449,341 budget voters approved last year. School board member Lisa Davenport said the increase is due to an uptick in tuition for the Keene School District, where middle- and high-schoolers go. The tax impact would be $1.40 per $1,000 of assessed value, according to the school district's website.
In the only other substantive warrant article, voters will be asked to authorize the school district to set the salaries for school board members and compensation for other district officers. These figures are included in the district’s 2023-24 budget proposal, which can be found on the district's website. School board members make $300 per year, according to Davenport.
Contested races: None.
School district meeting: The Stoddard School District's annual meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the Lucy B. Hill multipurpose room at James Faulkner Elementary School. Residents will also vote for officers at this time.
