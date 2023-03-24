Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the Stoddard School District election Thursday night at James Faulkner Elementary School's community room. Residents unanimously elected incumbent Alfrieda Englund, who ran without contest, to a three-year term on the school board.
Stoddard School Board Vice Chair Lisa Davenport outlines drivers of the district's budget increase of 7.6 percent from the amount voters approved last year. The biggest driver, Davenport said, was tuition.
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
Christine Hasse, recording secretary for the Stoddard School Board, confirms voters' names as they cast their ballots in Thursday night's school district election.
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
From left, ballot-checkers Anita Shaw and June Congdon and Supervisor of the Checklist Bea Record hand voters their ballots Thursday night in Stoddard School District's election.
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
STODDARD — Heavy fog clouding town roads didn't deter 27 voters from turning out to Thursday night's annual school-district meeting, where they passed the short school warrant, including the proposed budget, in about 15 minutes.
Gathering in the community room at James Faulkner Elementary School, they approved the three articles unanimously without amendments after casting their votes for Alfrieda Englund, the lone person on the ballot. Englund, incumbent chair of the school board, was uncontested in her election to a three-year term on the board, with no write-in votes cast.
Voters approved a $3,712,012 budget, up $262,671, or 7.6 percent, from the $3,449,341 budget they passed last year. The greatest driver of that increase was tuition, school board Vice Chair Lisa Davenport said during the meeting.
Davenport told voters that the tuition increase of $158,836 includes rises in tuition paid to the Keene School District and Hillsboro-Deering middle and high schools.
She said 57 students currently attend James Faulkner Elementary School in Stoddard, while 87 students go to Keene middle and high schools, Washington Elementary School and Hillsboro-Deering middle and high schools. The district predicts an increase of four students among the four schools in the 2023-24 year.
"We're committed and were given a charge years ago by the voters to maintain decent, competitive salaries for our staff," Davenport said of another leading driver of the budget uptick. "As part of that, we have a yearly step increase for staff, and so some of the increase is due to increase in staff salaries."
Other factors included increases in health insurance costs of $51,821; transportation expenses, of $28,387; money allocated for food services, of $10,985; and special education funding, of $3,750.
Food-related costs come from how Faulkner Elementary sources its meals, Davenport said. The school previously received food from the Mill Village Country Store, but Davenport noted it now has cafeteria employee Deb Smith on site to prepare meals.
"Also, we are committed to providing a morning snack for all of our students at no cost to them," Davenport said. "We found during COVID with the relief funds we were able to provide a free breakfast that really added to the quality of the students' days at school."
The other articles were a motion that the school district receive reports of agents, auditors, committees and other district officers and a motion approving salaries printed in the 2023-24 budget for the school board and other district officers. Both were approved without discussion.
