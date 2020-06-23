This article has been changed to correct the location of Tuesday's voting in the Stoddard town elections.
STODDARD — Voters will convene Thursday for their annual town meeting, where they’ll be asked to consider a proposed $425,763 operating budget.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. in the Lucy B. Hill Community Room at James Faulkner Elementary School at 200 School St. The meeting will be preceded by the town’s annual election, which is being held today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the school.
In addition to the municipal budget, voters will be asked Thursday whether they’ll approve a number of other expenditures, including $262,000 for the replacement of a culvert on King’s Highway and $125,000 to purchase a new fire vehicle and upgrade another fire vehicle. Both of these items would be funded using a combination of tax dollars, trust fund money and bonds.
Residents will also vote on $261,300 for maintenance, emergencies and scheduled road repairs, $208,769 for recycling and waste disposal expenses and $117,500 for the town’s fire and rescue department.
Other warrant articles ask if voters will establish a fund that would be used to cover the costs of special details for police and whether they will permit the Stoddard Board of Selectmen to appoint a fire chief. The latter article is an effort to clarify the process of picking a fire chief, said Town Administrator Michelle Pong.
“Currently the members of the fire department vote for the chief, but the process has not been formalized,” she said in an email on Monday.
The meeting, which was previously scheduled for June 16 (with the election scheduled for June 9), was postponed due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, Pong said.
In today’s election, there is only one contested race on the ballot. Incumbent Charles Fosberry is being challenged by Stephen McGerty for a three-year term on the board of selectmen.
Running without opposition are incumbent Karen Bell for town clerk/tax collector, David Lesser and incumbent Mary Lou Stymest for trustees of the trust funds, Christine Haase and Jan McGonagle for trustees of the public library, incumbent Vickie Williams for planning board and incumbent Patricia Marotta and Jocelyn Summerton for supervisors of the checklist. Stymest is also running unopposed for a seat on the cemetery commission.
All positions are for three-year terms with the exception of one of the trustee of the trust funds positions, which is for one year, and one of the trustee of the public library positions, which is for two years. There is one position open for each office, aside from the trustees of the trust funds, trustees for the public library, and for supervisors of the checklist, for which there are two open positions each.