STODDARD — Town residents will gather Thursday evening for the school district’s annual meeting, where voters will weigh in on this year’s warrant, including a $3.3 million budget proposal.
Here’s a look at the Stoddard School District warrant:
Budget proposal: The district’s $3,280,098 operating budget proposal is $24,645, or 0.8 percent, higher than the $3,255,453 voters approved last year.
Other warrant articles: Authorizing the district to retain unused funds at the end of the fiscal year, up to 5 percent of the district’s total property assessment value. For this year, 5 percent of the total property assessment value is $139,116.20. The school board would need to hold a public hearing before spending any of these funds retained by the district.
If that article fails, the warrant also includes articles that would add up to $50,000 to the district’s extraordinary tuition fund, which supports out-of-district placements for students and up to $25,000 each to two expendable funds: the school building design, expansion, renovation and construction fund and the school buildings and grounds fund. These additions would come from any unused funds at the end of the fiscal year.
Contested races: None
School district meeting: The Stoddard School District annual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lucy B. Hill Multipurpose Room at James Faulkner Elementary School. Voters will select district officers at the meeting.