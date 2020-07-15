STODDARD — A selectman who narrowly won re-election in June only to narrowly lose his seat in a recount earlier this month is suing the town, claiming some of the ballots that were reviewed as part of the recount were fraudulent.
Charles Fosberry said by phone Tuesday that he doesn’t want a new election, but instead wants to have the recount that took place on July 3 voided, and the vote tally from the June 23 election upheld.
By that count, Fosberry received 108 votes to the 107 cast for challenger Stephen J. McGerty. The race was the only contested one on the ballot.
Fosberry was elected to the Stoddard Board of Selectmen in 2017, beating out fellow residents Douglas Summerton and Fred Ward. The seat had previously been held by McGerty, who didn’t seek re-election that year.
Following the June 23 vote, McGerty properly requested a recount, Fosberry said. It’s the events that ensued that have him concerned, Fosberry explained. They include Town Clerk Karen C. Bell publicly admitting she opened the box containing the ballots days before the recount. He also alleges McGerty’s wife, Deborah, who is the deputy town clerk and tax collector, had access to the box before it was resealed.
Ultimately, the recount reversed the race’s outcome, but a one-vote difference between the candidates remained. However, the lawsuit filed July 8 in Cheshire County Superior Court says the total number of ballots counted June 23, which was 215, had increased by four to 219. McGerty’s vote count increased by three to 110 and Fosberry’s by one to 109, the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit, filed by Keene attorney Joseph S. Hoppock, highlights the handling of the ballots following the election as reason to question the validity of the recount. It refers to a statement the lawsuit says Bell, who is also the town tax collector, read at the beginning of the recount process on July 3, admitting that on June 30, she opened the box of ballots she had sealed after the election.
The lawsuit also says the recount was originally scheduled for June 30, but Town Moderator Daniel A. Eaton canceled it because the candidates hadn’t been notified at least three days before the recount as required by state law, and because Fosberry had incorrectly been told he couldn’t attend.
Attempts to reach Eaton by phone weren’t successful.
According to a written statement that was emailed to selectmen Chairman Christopher Madden, Selectman Robert Fee and Eaton as a memorandum dated July 2 — which Fosberry forwarded to The Sentinel — Bell said that immediately following the July 23 election, she collected all election documents and placed them in a box, sealing the box with red election tape. Items in the box included cast and uncast ballots, ballot-counting machine tape with results of the election and signatures from herself, Eaton, the assistant moderator and selectmen and the voter checklist, she said. She then took the box and other election supplies home, left them in her locked car, and brought them to town hall in the morning, she said.
Bell said she put the box of ballots in a storage closet at town hall, where the box remained until June 30 at 9:30 a.m. That morning, she took the box to her office and opened it, as she’d realized she had accidentally put inside the box absentee ballot request forms, information she needed to enter into ElectioNet and some notes she had taken the day of the election, she said.
ElectioNet is an online system through which cities and towns can submit election results to the state.
Deborah McGerty arrived a few minutes after Bell said she’d opened the box, and asked her if it contained ballots. Bell said she confirmed the box did, and Deborah McGerty told her the box should have remained sealed. Bell, who was elected town clerk in May 2019 after serving as deputy, said she referred to her state election law book, and realized she’d made a mistake.
The office was exceptionally busy that day, as it had been for two weeks, according to Bell. She said she closed the box and it remained next to her the remainder of the day because she wasn’t able to leave her desk until the end of it. Bell wrote that Deborah McGerty went home after they closed the office, and Bell taped the box back up with red tape and returned it to the locked closet. She noted that she and Deborah McGerty were together all day, and at no point was McGerty alone with the box.
Bell said she notified the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office, the N.H. Municipal Association, Eaton and selectmen of her mistake. Attorney Stephen C. Buckley of the municipal association and Attorney Bud Fitch of the election department at the Secretary of State’s Office advised her to write an affidavit about what had happened and distribute it to the selectmen and Eaton as soon as possible and read it publicly at the recount session, Bell said.
In addition, Bell noted that besides herself, Deborah McGerty and Assistant Town Clerk Patricia Marotta have keys to the town clerk’s office and storage closet where the sealed box of ballots was kept. To the best of her knowledge, no one else had access to the box, Bell said.
Both Bell and Deborah McGerty said by phone Tuesday they had no comment about the lawsuit.
Stephen McGerty declined to comment Wednesday morning.
The lawsuit explains that while Fosberry acknowledges per case law “that failure to follow technical requirements will not defeat the legally expressed will of the voters,” an election must be invalidated when irregularities “are substantive in nature and involve a material breach of ballots.”
Fosberry said Tuesday he remains a Stoddard selectman and continues to participate in the board’s meetings.