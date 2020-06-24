STODDARD — A town selectman was re-elected by the slimmest of margins at Tuesday’s annual elections. Incumbent Charles Fosberry fended off a challenge by Stephen McGerty for a three-year term, 108-107.
McGerty said Wednesday he will seek a recount.
A total of 219 people cast ballots at the James Faulkner Elementary School, according to Town Clerk Karen Bell. Stoddard voters will convene at the school Thursday night for the annual town meeting.
Elected without opposition Tuesday were: Karen Bell, for a three-year term as town clerk/tax collector (189 votes); Mary Lou Stymest, for a one-year term as a trustee of the trust funds (199); David Lesser, for a three-year term as a trustee of the trust funds (184); Christine Haase, for a two-year term as a library trustee (195); Jan McGonagle, for a three-year term as a library trustee (191); Vickie Williams, for a three-year term on the planning board (180); Patricia Marotta and Jocelyn Summerton, for two three-year terms as checklist supervisors (155 and 134, respectively) and Mary Lou Stymest, for a three-year term on the cemetery commission (197).