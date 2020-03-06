Operating budget: $3,255,453, up $210,871, or about 6.9 percent, from the budget approved last year
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Also on the warrant: Putting $25,000 each into the extraordinary tuition fund and the building design, expansion, renovation and construction expendable fund. The money would come out of any surplus the district has at the end of the fiscal year.
Contested races: None
Elections/meeting: The meeting and the election of officers both take place Thursday, March 12, at 7 p.m. at James Faulkner Elementary School.