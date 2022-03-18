STODDARD — Voters approved a $3.4 million operating budget at the Stoddard School District’s annual meeting Thursday night, according to a district official.

Roughly a dozen residents gathered in the Lucy B. Hill multipurpose room at James Faulkner Elementary School to have their say on the warrant articles, according to District Clerk Christine Haase.

Voters approved a $3,449,341 operating budget, she said. That figure is $169,243, or 5 percent, higher than the $3,280,098 voters approved last year.

There were no contested races for office in the school district.

