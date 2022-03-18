Stoddard School District voters approve $3.4 million budget By Molly Bolan Sentinel Staff Molly Bolan Mar 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STODDARD — Voters approved a $3.4 million operating budget at the Stoddard School District’s annual meeting Thursday night, according to a district official.Roughly a dozen residents gathered in the Lucy B. Hill multipurpose room at James Faulkner Elementary School to have their say on the warrant articles, according to District Clerk Christine Haase. Voters approved a $3,449,341 operating budget, she said. That figure is $169,243, or 5 percent, higher than the $3,280,098 voters approved last year.There were no contested races for office in the school district. Molly Bolan can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436 or mbolan@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @BolanMolly. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Operating Budget Voter School District Law Politics Finance Christine Haase Resident Budget Official Molly Bolan Follow Molly Bolan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPeople camping behind West Street plaza in Keene given Monday deadline to leaveWith deadline looming, people clear out from camp behind Keene plazaMan accused of firing gun in downtown Keene arraigned on felony chargesState officials announce name of trooper who fatally shot Walpole man last monthBailey Robert BordenRussell A. StarkeyLocal manufacturers seek solutions to recruitment challenges at Tuesday panelKeene native Trevor Kennison continues to leave his mark on adaptive skiingJennifer Lee CainPaul Richard Bleau Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.