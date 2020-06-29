STODDARD — Jon Hicks has dealt with a decade of tragedy.
He’s battled cancer — colon, lymphoma and bladder — seven times. He lived through the deaths of his wife, brother and mother.
And then on June 5, his trailer burned down from an electrical fire, leaving behind only the soot-covered frame.
“All my clothes, all my food, all my possessions, TV, VCR, you name it, it was there,” said Hicks, 68.
His wedding ring and charred dog tags that belonged to him — an Army veteran — his brother and father were the only things to survive.
In response, the town has rallied behind Hicks to get him back on his feet.
The Stoddard Congregational Church, where Hicks is a deacon, has started a fund to help him rebuild. As of Sunday, $600 had been raised.
“He is known and well-loved by the community,” said Alan Moulton, a friend and church member.
At the time of the fire, Hicks said he thought he smelled a burning car, so he ran to the top of his driveway to make sure a neighbor didn’t need help. With nothing found, he turned back toward the trailer to see smoke pumping out the back of it.
“I emptied the fire extinguisher out on it, and it didn’t put a dent in it, so then I tried buckets of water and tried to keep the woods from catching fire,” he said. “I didn’t want to be responsible for starting a forest fire.”
By the time the Stoddard Fire Department arrived on the scene, the trailer was fully engulfed, but firefighters were able to get the fire out quickly, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Hicks wasn’t injured, but said he got a “flame haircut,” with the fire burning a few pieces of his hair, facial hair and eyebrows.
“It’s the first time my mustache can’t be tied under my chin,” he joked, pointing to his light gray facial hair that stopped — almost perfectly — at the curve of his mouth.
Since the fire, Hicks, who retired after 30 years as head of security at Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center in Greenfield, has been trying to figure out his next steps.
He was staying in the trailer until he could finish building a home on the same property on Tigola Trail, but said money issues kept pushing him further away from that goal.
He’s now staying in the home’s previously built cement basement, which had been used for storage. The cramped quarters — equipped with a small, old stove and sink — has a shelf for canned goods, a few chairs and a couch restored from the town dump, and an old TV.
Hicks has no plumbing or septic, and said a hand-pumped well will be installed on the property soon so he can get fresh water for bathing and drinking.
Despite this, Hicks maintains a chipper demeanor, and even offered a Sentinel reporter the limited food he had when they spoke.
This is how he has always been, according to Moulton.
“Jon ... continues to have a positive Christian attitude, and is optimistic regarding this situation,” he said in a letter to The Sentinel.
In addition to the church’s fund, boxes of clothes and food have also been given to Hicks, who said after the fire all he had left were two cans of tuna. Now, his shelf is stocked with canned goods donated by fellow churchgoers and Stoddard residents.
“I never expected that kind of outpouring,” he said, “and I am just so thankful and so happy that these people are so good.”