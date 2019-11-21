STODDARD — Police say they arrested a driver Wednesday afternoon after she fled an officer who attempted to pull her over on Route 123 North.
Police identified the driver as Pamela Bosworth, 46, of Hillsboro, Deputy Chief Cameron Prior said Thursday.
The officer attempted to stop Bosworth after she crossed over the center line on a sharp curve near the Mill Village Country Store, the Stoddard Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday. Rather than stopping, she sped up to “unsafe speeds” and drove on the wrong side of the road to pass multiple vehicles, the post said.
Rather than continue a pursuit that could have further endangered the public, the officer turned off the cruiser’s emergency lights but followed Bosworth to Lake Warren in Alstead, where she parked, according to the release.
The officer took her into custody without incident. She has been charged with disobeying a police officer, a misdemeanor, and several violation-level motor vehicle offenses, according to police.
Prior said the department is still investigation why she did not stop when the officer tried to pull her over.
This article has been updated to include the driver's identity, the level of the charges and the fact that police are still investigating what prompted the incident.