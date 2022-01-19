STODDARD — Town officials say a host of issues have kept them from issuing property tax bills, including a recent scramble for new auditors and bookkeeping inaccuracies that needed to be fixed.
The lag has frustrated Stoddard landowners, some of whom claim the town hasn’t been transparent about what caused that situation and whether reforms are needed to keep it from happening again.
Town Administrator Michelle Pong said Wednesday the process has moved slowly because Stoddard unexpectedly had to find a new accounting firm to audit its finances last year. The auditors then found errors in municipal records, which Pong said was made worse by software issues that also required attention.
Stoddard’s new auditing firm — Graham & Veroff, which has offices in Laconia and Springfield, Vt. — has not yet submitted paperwork New Hampshire officials need to set a tax rate for the town, according to Pong.
She declined to predict when that rate will be finalized, saying “there are so many other people that I’m relying on to get that information back.” Tax bills will go out once the rate is set and will be due 30 days later, Pong said.
“We consider this a matter of utmost urgency and are taking every available step to ensure the best interests of our residents are protected,” she said in an email.
But with the delays stretching into the new year, Stoddard residents can no longer deduct their property taxes from their 2021 income-tax obligations.
The deductions can be applied this year, but Margo Santoro, who lives on Whitney Road, said that’s unfair to anyone who’d been counting on financial relief after making a large purchase last year. Based on the existing tax rate, she and her husband would have been able to deduct about $3,000 last month because they own four properties in town, she said.
Santoro said she’s more worried for people who set aside money to pay their property taxes in December, when bills are typically due, but have since needed to spend those savings.
“If they live paycheck to paycheck as so many do they might have used that money at the end of the year and may now be struggling to come up with it,” she said in an email.
Stoddard residents pay their annual tax bills in two parts, according to Santoro, who moved to town in 2005. The first installment is due midway through the year, and the second round of bills usually goes out by early December so people can pay by the end of the year, she said.
There were minor delays in that process in 2020, Pong said, because town meeting — where the municipal budget is set — was postponed from May to June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local officials faced another challenge last year, she said, because the company that has usually audited Stoddard’s financial records dropped the town as a client in late summer. The town immediately started looking for a replacement and hired Graham & Veroff in October, according to Pong. Still, she said, that firm “didn’t really get their teeth sunk into us” until mid-November.
During a subsequent review of Stoddard’s financial books, Pong said, auditors discovered some inaccuracies that needed correcting. The town’s antiquated accounting software contributed to the problems, delaying work further, she said.
“We didn’t want to rush that process at all because those numbers are important,” she said.
Jeff Graham, the managing officer at Graham & Veroff, confirmed Wednesday his firm had found that some of Stoddard’s accounts weren’t balanced. Those issues were fairly minor and have since been addressed, he said.
“We don’t have any concerns,” he said of the bookkeeping inaccuracies.
Graham & Veroff has not yet filed Stoddard’s MS-535 — a form noting municipal revenues and expenses — with the state, which it needs to set a tax rate for the town, according to Graham. He said he expects the company to submit that documentation by the end of January.
Stoddard resident Terri LaRoche said she learned of the tax-bill delays in mid-December, when Karen Bell, the town clerk and tax collector, announced in a community Facebook group that the rate still hadn’t been set.
In her Dec. 14 post, Bell said town officials were waiting on New Hampshire to set a new tax rate before they could issue those bills. A notice posted on Stoddard’s website nine days later, and since deleted, said the tax bills would be sent out as soon as that rate is set. (Another notice, posted last week, explains that the tax rate hasn’t been set due to the auditing delays.)
While true to a degree, as the town can’t issue tax bills until it has a new rate, LaRoche said the initial messaging added to residents’ confusion and obscured local officials’ role in the delays.
“I just want truth and transparency,” she told The Sentinel. “… As a town, I don’t feel that we’ve taken any accountability.”
LaRoche, who lives on Anderson Road, raised those concerns at a recent selectboard meeting, pressing Stoddard officials on the cause of the delays and how the town can prevent them from occurring again.
Bell apologized at the meeting for any confusion her announcement may have caused, saying she had “no idea about the books or what the actual problem was,” according to minutes from the Jan. 10 session.
The town treasurer, not Bell, was responsible for the bookkeeping inaccuracies, selectboard Chairman Christopher Madden said at the board’s Jan. 10 meeting, the minutes show. Those issues have persisted for the past five or six years, Madden said.
Stoddard’s selectboard has no authority over the treasurer, Patricia Putnam, an elected official who serves three-year terms. Still, Santoro and LaRoche told The Sentinel that the board should have warned residents of any concerns regarding Putnam’s performance.
“If we’ve had problems with our treasurer for five or six years, why aren’t we sharing that?” LaRoche said.
Reached by phone Wednesday, Putnam said Stoddard is “having a heck of a time” getting the new auditors up to speed. She declined to comment on the bookkeeping issues, instead referring a request for more details to the town administrator’s office.
Stoddard plans to upgrade its outdated accounting software later this year, after the delayed tax bills are sent out, according to Pong.
But LaRoche said she’d like town officials to address the delays further. That includes an explanation for why minutes from a Dec. 27 selectboard meeting initially stated the tax rate had been set but not yet shared by the state. The comment, which is unattributed in the minutes, was corrected at last week’s selectboard meeting to note that auditors haven’t filed the proper paperwork with the state.
“I don’t know that I have been given, really, the full story,” LaRoche said.