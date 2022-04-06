STODDARD — State policearrested a man who they say was intoxicated when he allegedly rear-ended a school bus on Route 123 in Stoddard on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said in a news release Wednesday.
The crash did not result in any injuries, the release states.
Steven M. LaCroix, 61, of Stoddard, has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence, conduct after an accident, negligent operation and having an open container in a motor vehicle, state police said. He was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled tobe arraigned in Keene District Court on April 13.
Around 3:50 p.m., state troopers responded to a report of a vehicle that was smoking and appeared to have lost a tire and was having difficulty staying in its lane, the release says.
Before the Stoddard crash, LaCroix also allegedly struck with his vehicle a mailbox and a granite post on Nims Road in Keene around 3:55 p.m., Keene Police Lt. Steven Tenney said Wednesday. The conduct after accident charge LaCroix is facing stems from the alleged crash in Keene, State Police Lt. Michael Koskoski said.
Troopers continue to search the area of Route 9 Tuesday afternoon before receiving another report around 4:12 p.m. of the vehicle turning from Route 9 in Stoddard onto Route 123 North, according to the release. Several minutes later the vehicle — which was later determined to be a 2018 Cadillac XTS — struck the rear-end of a school bus on Route 123 near the Stoddard Fire Department, the release states.
There was minimal damage to the bus, which had 18 students on board at the time of the crash, and state police arrested LaCroix, the driver of the Cadillac, at the scene, according to the release.
Citing pending prosecution, state police declined to comment on what evidence led to LaCroix's arrest on the DUI and open container charges.
The crash remains under investigation and state police are asking anyone with information to call 603-223-8494 or email Trooper James Lamoureux at james.d.lamoureux@dos.nh.gov.