Three more candidates for local seats in the N.H. House are now listed in the Secretary of State filings.
In Cheshire House District 3, which covers Gilsum, Nelson, Stoddard and Sullivan, longtime incumbent Rep. Daniel Adams Eaton, D-Stoddard, is running for re-election. Nelson Republican Robert D’Arcy is also seeking the seat.
Meanwhile, Democrat Ryan Meehan joins a crowded field for the two seats in Cheshire House District 16, which covers all five of Keene’s wards. Incumbent Reps. William A. Pearson and Joe Schapiro are also seeking the Democratic nomination, as is Amanda Elizabeth Toll. Republicans Ian Freeman, Matt Roach, Jerry L. Sickels and Varrin Swearingen are candidates, as well. (The filings roundup on the Secretary of State’s website initially erroneously listed Swearingen as a Democrat.)
In Hillsborough House District 1, which includes the local community of Antrim, Windsor Republican John J. Valera is in the running for one of two seats. Incumbent Rep. Jim Fedolfi, R-Hillsboro, is also in the race. As for Democrats, the candidates are incumbent Rep. Marjorie Porter and Susanne F. White, both of Hillsboro.
The filing period for the state primary elections in September ended last Friday. But Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan told The Sentinel in an email that morning that the department expected to continue receiving filings for state representatives, submitted before the deadline, from town clerks in the coming days. In addition, he noted, political parties would be able to fill candidate vacancies up until Wednesday at 5 p.m.