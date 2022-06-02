A Stoddard elementary school teacher is one step closer to being New Hampshire’s Teacher of the Year, the state education department announced Wednesday.

Amanda Bridges, who teaches 4th and 5th grades at James Faulkner Elementary School, is one of 10 semi-finalists for the award, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Education. Statewide, 44 teachers — including Linda Ferland, a 5th grade math teacher at Vilas Middle School in Alstead — were nominated for the honor.

Bridges, who has been at Faulkner Elementary for the past seven years, helps lead a variety of initiatives at the school. These include the “book pal” program that pairs students with community members reading the same book and corresponding via mail before an annual meet-up at the school, and Faulkner’s campaigns for N.H. Kid Governor, a civic education program that has yielded two finalists from the school in the statewide election over the past two years.

The teacher-of-the-year semi-finalists will next present to a six-member selection committee about their individual story and their thoughts on opportunities for the future of education in the Granite State, according to the release.

“This group of impeccable educators exemplifies the spirit of New Hampshire’s talented, generous and motivated teachers,” Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said in the release. “Each one of them deserves to be recognized and praised for their dedication to the teaching profession, as we know they are making positive and deep impacts on the lives of youth.”

The selection committee — which includes the State Board of Education chairman, deputy commissioner of education and two previous winners of N.H. Teacher of the Year — plans to choose finalists over the summer and visit their schools in September, according to the release. The winner will be chosen by Oct. 1, and move on to the 2023 National Teacher of the Year program.

Jack Rooney can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1404, or jrooney@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @RooneyReports.

