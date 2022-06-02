We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Faulkner Elementary School teacher Amanda Bridges welcomes community members to the book pals night at the Stoddard school last month. Bridges on Wednesday was named a semi-finalist for N.H. Teacher of the Year.
Faulkner Elementary School teacher Amanda Bridges thanks Yves Pacifique Gakunde of Keene for his presentation during the Stoddard school's book pals event last month. Bridges on Wednesday was named a semi-finalist for N.H. Teacher of the Year.
Faulkner Elementary School teacher Amanda Bridges welcomes community members to the book pals night at the Stoddard school last month. Bridges on Wednesday was named a semi-finalist for N.H. Teacher of the Year.
File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Faulkner Elementary School teacher Amanda Bridges thanks Yves Pacifique Gakunde of Keene for his presentation during the Stoddard school's book pals event last month. Bridges on Wednesday was named a semi-finalist for N.H. Teacher of the Year.
Bridges, who has been at Faulkner Elementary for the past seven years, helps lead a variety of initiatives at the school. These include the “book pal” program that pairs students with community members reading the same book and corresponding via mail before an annual meet-up at the school, and Faulkner’s campaigns for N.H. Kid Governor, a civic education program that has yielded two finalists from the school in the statewide election over the past two years.
The teacher-of-the-year semi-finalists will next present to a six-member selection committee about their individual story and their thoughts on opportunities for the future of education in the Granite State, according to the release.
“This group of impeccable educators exemplifies the spirit of New Hampshire’s talented, generous and motivated teachers,” Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said in the release. “Each one of them deserves to be recognized and praised for their dedication to the teaching profession, as we know they are making positive and deep impacts on the lives of youth.”
The selection committee — which includes the State Board of Education chairman, deputy commissioner of education and two previous winners of N.H. Teacher of the Year — plans to choose finalists over the summer and visit their schools in September, according to the release. The winner will be chosen by Oct. 1, and move on to the 2023 National Teacher of the Year program.