STODDARD — A person in a vehicle that hit a tree in Stoddard Sunday afternoon was taken by helicopter to receive medical treatment.
Shortly before 4:15 p.m., Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid received a call about a vehicle that had crashed on Route 9. Mutual Aid confirmed that a person was trapped inside the vehicle and was extricated by emergency crews.
The person was taken by DHART helicopter to receive treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.
N.H. State Police are handling the crash investigation but did not respond to requests for more information.