Although small in size, this 40-acre local forest has 100-foot trees, and a group of Stoddard conservationists has big plans for it. Hence, they’ve taken to calling it The Little Big Forest.
The Stoddard Conservation Commission recently entered into a $1.3 million deal to purchase the undeveloped land by next June, according to a campaign announcement. The property, between Walker Road and Eva Lane, contains 4,000 feet of shoreline at the southern end of Highland Lake. The group aims to preserve its plantlike and wildlife habitat which includes geese, loons, moose, deer and otters.
The commission’s management plan includes public access to scenic trails and a launch site for canoes and kayaks. Also detailed are drafts for a parking area and docking space for small draft boats.
The group also plans to convert an existing rustic cabin into a classroom for James Faulkner Elementary School and add campsites for other youth groups such as Kroka, a wilderness expedition school.
According to the announcement, the property is not safe for swimming due to “shallow coves riddled with stumps.”
The commission’s goal is to raise all of the money necessary to procure the forested land through fundraising alone, at no cost to taxpayers, with 75 percent of the funds to be raised by December. The group has applied for a $600,000 grant from U.S. Forest Service and a $500,000 grant from N.H. Land and Community Heritage Investment Program.
If the commission falls short of the fundraising goal, plans for making up the difference will be discussed at the May 2023 town meeting.