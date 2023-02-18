STODDARD — As part of a project totaling $1.5 million, the Stoddard Conservation Commission is looking to raise the last of the funds needed to purchase the Little Big Forest.
The Little Big Forest is 40 acres of undeveloped land with 4,000 feet of shoreline at the southern end of Highland Lake.
Intent on protecting the property’s ecological, recreational and wildlife habitat, the Stoddard Conservation Commission, led by Chairman Geoffrey Jones, became interested in acquiring the land when it went up for sale in April 2021.
According to a news release from the commission, owner Steven Wilson approved the commission’s plan in July of that year. An October 2022 appraisal determined the land was worth $1,335,000. Another $200,000 was estimated for project costs, bringing the total to $1.5 million.
To date, $1,360,846 has been raised from donors and grants, Jones said.
That includes a $400,000 N.H. Land and Community Heritage Investment Program grant that the commission received in November.
The U.S. Forest Service Community Forest Grant Program also awarded the project $600,000, as one of only 12 projects funded nationwide, according to the news release.
Jones said in his 45 years of being a forester, he’s never seen land quite like the Little Big Forest.
The land is untouched, he said, populated with trees estimated to be as old as 250 years or more. He and a photographer who visited the property with him were able to determine the land has more than 30 different species of fungi — more kinds than Jones had ever seen in one place.
Jones believes the forest’s broad appeal is because people can visit it to pick blueberries, fish, hike, canoe and paddle.
It’s also special, he said, because of its location on the southern end of the lake, which forms a wildlife corridor that lets deer, bears and moose come across the water and get to the other side.
“It’s kind of a bridge between the protected lands on both sides of Highland Lake,” Jones said.
On the property sits a rustic cabin, which Jones said he’s enthused about students of James Faulkner Elementary being able to use.
“I’ve never seen anything as exciting as this piece of land, and it has captured the imagination of the whole town,” he said.
Now, as the commission must raise the rest of the money to complete the purchase, appeals are being made for people to contribute. A one-to-one match has been offered by four private donors, but is contingent on the commission being able to raise $110,000. The match offer remains available until May 30.
Jones said he hopes the offer will incentivize people who haven’t chipped in yet.
Any money left over will be put into a stewardship fund, which Jones said the commission hopes to grow.
If the money can be raised, closing on the land is scheduled for June 30.
If the money cannot be raised, the commission will receive none of the grants. However, Jones said he feels confident that the funds raised so far offer a clear indication of the project’s importance.
More information about the project can be found at https://thelittlebigforest.com/.
