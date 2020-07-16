STODDARD — After nearly a year without one, Stoddard Congregational Church will appoint a new pastor Sunday.
Former Pastor Brian Ayers resigned in 2019, after eight years with the church, to be closer to his parents in Oklahoma, according to church member Alan Moulton, who sent a news release about the appointment Tuesday.
Interim Pastor Terry Miller took over until the church, at 1549 Route 123, could find a permanent replacement.
The new pastor, Markus Konig, 49, previously served as the principal of Trinity Christian School in Keene from 2014 to 2018, the release says.
The Keene resident — who grew up in Winchester — is also the owner of Creative Labor Systems Inc., a commercial cleaning service in Keene.
Konig holds a Bachelor of Christian Studies and Pastoral Ministry degree from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix and a Master of Divinity degree from Liberty Theological Seminary in Lynchburg, Va., the release says. He is also working toward a Master of Pastoral Counseling degree online from Liberty University, also in Lynchburg.
Konig will be installed to the church at 10 a.m. Sunday, the release says, and that will be followed by a reception. Appropriate social distancing will be maintained, according to the release, and personal protective equipment will be provided, if needed.