STODDARD — The Stoddard Congregational Church is one step closer to being able to fund significant renovation and improvement work.
The church submitted a full application last month for a grant through the N.H. Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP), which was established to preserve important “natural, cultural and historic resources” in the state through matching grants, according to LCHIP’s website.
The church had sent a letter of intent to LCHIP with information about the property and a description of the planned renovations. After reviewing the letter, LCHIP determined the church eligible to apply for the funding.
The $300,000 grant would allow the church to move forward with needed upgrades that include steeple repairs and replacing the building’s foundation. The project is estimated to cost around $600,000, Stoddard Congregational Church trustee Greg Pollock said.
Other planned renovations include replacing the roof, timber repairs on the first floor and ensuring the building is up to date on safety codes, according to a news release from the church.
The project will take between nine months and a year, Pollock estimated. The church plans to relocate to a to-be-determined venue during construction.
Built in 1836, the church at the intersection of Route 123 and School Street was added to the N.H. State Register of Historic Places in 2018. It has remained the only church in Stoddard.
Four years ago, Pollock and his family started attending the Stoddard Congregational Church following the unexpected loss of a child. He said they immediately felt welcomed and have been members ever since.
The church also plays an important role in the community, Pollock said. For that reason, he emphasized the significance of preserving the building through these restorations.
“Our old building offers a sense of hominess and warmth from the outside to the inside that I think the members and the community can feel,” he said.
If awarded the LCHIP grant, the church is looking at a spring 2023 start for the large-scale renovations and repairs, according to Pollock — beginning with replacing the foundation, which has accumulated mold and water damage over time.
“It’s been a very long-term thing for the church,” Pollock said. “The idea of doing a major renovation has been tried in the past, but this is the first very serious effort at doing it ... We’re really at the closest point we’ve ever been to being able to complete this.”
LCHIP, through its grant program, provides up to 50 percent of costs for projects, Pollock said. There are restrictions, however — the funds can only be used for repairs to historic aspects of the building.
Any work not under the umbrella of historic restoration needs to be funded completely by the church, he said.
To cover its portion of the costs, the church is putting together fundraising efforts. Last year, it hosted its inaugural live auction, raising $6,000 toward the project, said Kathy Ellis, a trustee and auction co-chair.
The live auction is returning this year on July 16 at Lakefalls Lodge in Stoddard. The event, starting at 9 a.m., will also include refreshments and a silent auction.
For those unable to attend, donations can be made on the church’s website, or mailed to the church at P.O. Box 334 in Stoddard.
So far, just under $200,000 has been raised through fundraising, a majority of which came from selling the church’s parsonage last year, Ellis said. The congregation purchased the building in 2008 to use as a meeting house.
Funding decisions from LCHIP are expected to be announced later this year, according to Pollock. In the meantime, smaller improvements will be underway this summer, including “emergency repairs” to the steeple’s platforms and staircases to fix rotted wood on the structure, he said.
Talks of renovations go back years, but the process to begin applying for the LCHIP grant picked up two years ago after pieces of the steeple fell off, Ellis said.
In 2020, Harrisville-based company Weller & Michal Architects completed a building assessment, identifying needed improvements and making recommendations on how to accomplish them while preserving the church’s historic identity, the church’s news release stated.
The repair recommendations, mostly for the building’s exterior, are necessary to ensure the property’s continued use, according to the building assessment report from Weller & Michal.
Along with repairing the original church structure, the recommendations included constructing an addition that would allow for modern bathrooms and meeting room space. The church currently does not have a restroom or running water, the report notes.
The addition project, however, has been set aside for the time being to allow for more focus on other major renovations, according to the news release.
“We’re a small church in a small town but we are determined to keep our historic building standing; community support will be critical in making it happen,” Pollock said.
More updates on the renovation project can be found at sccstoddard.com.
