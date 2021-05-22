STODDARD — Stoddard Congregational Church rises up from a small hill, starkly white on a peninsula of grass at the west end of town. It’s a town icon, gothic and historic — and it’s quietly falling apart.
A 52-page historic building assessment recently completed by Weller & Michal Architects of Harrisville showed that the church is in need of top-to-bottom rehabilitation. The laundry list of problems includes steeple supports that need to be replaced, a deteriorating belfry and groundwater intrusion that has rotted the base of the building.
The church — which was built in 1836 — has no running water or restroom save for a chemical toilet, and members use bottled water to wash their hands, according to the report.
“With an elderly congregation, not having running water is a very difficult thing,” said Pastor Markus Konig, adding that the church also lacks a safe space for children to attend Sunday school.
“To actually get into the 20th century would be wonderful for the church.”
In an effort to do just that, the congregation is preparing for an ambitious renovation project that will preserve the historic church as well as improve accessibility.
The recommendation made by the building assessment has two components: rehabilitating the original structure and building a small addition to the south side of the church that can be used as a gathering space. This addition would include a kitchen, a meeting area and a new accessible entrance, and would be minimally impactful to the original church structure, according to Carol Clark, one of the trustees spearheading the effort.
Despite the structural issues, much of the church is still “remarkably intact,” according to the building assessment. The church is home to one of the oldest pipe organs in New Hampshire and still features original doors and latches.
In 2018, Stoddard Congregational Church was added to the N.H. State Register of Historic Places. For the Historical Society of Cheshire County’s executive director, Alan Rumrill — who is also a member of the Stoddard church’s congregation — its historic significance is clear.
“It is the only church building in the town and it represents the period of the separation of church and state following the passing of the Toleration Act,” he said, referring to 1819 legislation that freed residents from paying religious taxes to support an institution they didn’t belong to. The church was built by and for its own members, without financial assistance from the local government’s tax revenue.
The recommended total budget for the project is $530,700. Members of Stoddard Congregational Church are hoping to raise $250,000 to renovate the place of worship, and trustees will apply for a matching grant from the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program in 2022.
So far, the congregation has raised money by selling the parsonage, which is just up the street at 1501 Route 123 North, and will host a fundraising auction Aug. 7 at the Lake Falls Lodge in Stoddard.
Though the congregation is relatively small at 22 members, the goal is to make the church more welcoming to the greater Stoddard community. The gathering space would be used to host everything from senior luncheons to Christmas ornament workshops to blood pressure clinics.
“We appreciate our community and want to be a part of it and open up our doors to them,” Clark said.
Updates and donation information will be shared at sccstoddard.com. The Historic Building Assessment by Weller & Michal Architects is available online and at Davis Public Library.