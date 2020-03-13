STODDARD — Voters approved Stoddard’s proposed operating budget, as well a total of up to $50,000 for two separate funds, at Thursday’s annual school district meeting.
School board Chairwoman Alfrieda “Dita” Englund estimated 24 voters turned out to the session at the James Faulkner Elementary School, which she said lasted an hour.
Voters backed an operating budget of $3,255,453, which is up $210,871, or about 6.9 percent, from the budget approved last year. Englund attributed the budget increase in large part to having more students entering Keene schools, as Stoddard children do in middle and high school. Though the district has nine 12th-graders poised to graduate, she said, 21 students are heading into ninth grade and 15 into sixth.
“So we have a huge group of kids going into the Keene system and not so many kids leaving,” she explained.
The budget also includes some salary increases for teachers and staff, she noted.
Voters also supported adding up to $25,000 to a fund for tuition costs and up to $25,000 to the Stoddard School Building Design, Expansion, Renovation and Construction Expendable Fund. Both allocations will be drawn from any surplus available at the end of the fiscal year.
Englund said the latter money will be used to upgrade bathrooms in the older part of the elementary school building, bringing them into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Residents also voted on this year’s ballot, which featured one name. Englund was elected without contest to a three-year term on the board.